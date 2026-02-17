GAO Report Flags Need for Better Cost and Capacity Planning in Federal Civil Rights Enforcement

As OCR restructuring raises questions about enforcement capacity, schools and families are urged to prioritize clear documentation and defensible civil rights processes. Keith Altman

GAO flags gaps in OCR restructuring costs—why schools and families must prioritize defensible civil rights processes now.

Families benefit when districts respond quickly and transparently, because that reduces escalation and preserves educational continuity.” — Keith Altman

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new U.S. Government Accountability Office report examines the Department of Education’s reduction-in-force and restructuring efforts affecting the Office for Civil Rights (OCR), and calls for clearer, complete estimates of costs, savings, and operational impact. You can read about it here. GAO reports that the Department did not provide a full estimate of the costs and savings associated with OCR restructuring, and GAO highlights operational impacts tied to staffing changes. The report describes how OCR’s complaint and investigation levels shifted during the relevant period and notes that OCR’s public investigation list had not been updated since early 2025. GAO also uses information drawn from court filings to estimate that paying salaries and benefits for certain staff on paid administrative leave cost tens of millions of dollars over the period described.OCR is not a courtroom, but its processes influence how schools and districts manage civil rights compliance, including discrimination issues that often intersect with special education, disability accommodations, and student discipline. When complaint-handling capacity changes, timelines and expectations can change as well. That impacts families deciding whether to pursue administrative remedies, and it impacts districts working to resolve issues early and document compliance.“Regardless of the enforcement environment, schools are best served by building defensible processes - clear policies, consistent documentation, and early problem-solving pathways,” said Keith Altman , Founder and Managing Partner of K Altman Law . “Families benefit when districts respond quickly and transparently, because that reduces escalation and preserves educational continuity.”Practical steps for schools and districts:• Maintain up-to-date written policies and plain-language process guides for complaints, accommodations, and discipline.• Use consistent templates for notice, decisions, and appeal rights; document rationales and timelines.• Implement a structured intake process for accommodation and discrimination concerns, with a clear point of contact.• Track and audit response times and outcomes to identify bottlenecks before they become patterns.Practical steps for families and students:• Put key requests in writing (records requests, accommodation requests, or process clarification questions).• Keep an organized record: chronology, policies provided, notices, and communications.• If a disability is involved, request clarity about IEP/504 processes and timelines, and ask for the supporting documents.• Seek neutral resolution options early where available (meetings, written clarification, and documented corrective actions).About K Altman Law:K Altman Law is a national education-focused law firm that represents students and families in special education, school discipline, and related civil rights matters, and supports clients in navigating school policies and procedures.Disclaimer:This release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Outcomes depend on specific facts and the applicable laws and policies, which vary by jurisdiction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.