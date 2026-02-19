From Jacksonville to the World: Autoland Fuels Giving with SMBS Ministries and the Tim Tebow Foundation

Family values and care from Autoland Jacksonville

Autoland Jax deepens its charity mission by supporting SMBS Ministries and Tim Tebow Foundation, turning every car sale into a chance to help vulnerable people.

We believe everyone can help drive hope, safety, and dignity for those in need through charitable initiatives.” — Andre Zaharchenya, owner and CEO of Autoland Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoland Jacksonville, a trusted locally owned used car dealership, is deepening its commitment to charitable outreach. Known for its transparent car-buying experience and family-oriented values, the Autoland dealership carries this spirit of care beyond its doors, joining hands with organizations that help those in need in local and global communities, wherever help is needed most.

The dealership has committed to ongoing support for SMBS Ministries’ Full of Love program, a faith-based local organization that provides essential meals, resources, and encouragement to families in Kenya. Autoland business owners actively support the Tim Tebow Foundation, a Jacksonville-headquartered nonprofit organization with international scope, renowned for its efforts to combat human trafficking and aid critically ill children.

“Through our partnerships with SMBS Ministries and the Tim Tebow Foundation, we’re able to help extend love, support, and safety to those who need it most,” said Andre Zaharchenya, owner and CEO of Autoland Jacksonville. It’s more than charity, it’s about community responsibility.

The Tim Tebow Foundation delivers faith-driven assistance to vulnerable populations worldwide, including human trafficking survivors and children confronting severe medical illnesses. Its anti-trafficking efforts sustain a network of safe homes that provide immediate rescue, secure shelter, counseling, medical treatment, education, and skills training: tools for survivors to rebuild stable lives.

By donating a portion from every car sold, Autoland takes part in community efforts to combat exploitation. Those who wish to learn more, donate, or get involved can visit the Tim Tebow Foundation.

SMBS Ministries forms a cornerstone of Autoland’s partnerships, emphasizing missionary preparation alongside tangible community outreach. Operating from Jacksonville, the organization mobilizes students and volunteers for direct service, including nursing home companionship, homeless shelter provisions, children’s programs, and routine aid like grocery deliveries to those in distress.

These initiatives prepare participants for effective local and global contributions, marked by concrete support such as nourishment and personal engagement. Even if not ready to donate, anyone can support this mission by personal participation as a volunteer. Involvement, volunteering, or contributions can be explored at https://smbs.org.

Autoland’s charitable work builds on a long-running tradition. Established in 2019, the dealership has become a recognized name in Florida’s automotive market for its integrity, family-like atmosphere, attention to each customer, and transparent approach. In 2025, Autoland’s donations were tied directly to customer purchases, inviting buyers to choose between several nonprofit beneficiaries, a program that will continue through 2026.

Beyond financial contributions, Autoland encourages local residents and businesses to take part in these charitable efforts. Whether through volunteering, fundraising events, or direct donations, the dealership emphasizes that every effort counts in making the Earth a better place to live.

Autoland’s alignment with SMBS Ministries and Full of Love is a great example of charity initiatives every business can follow.

About Autoland Jacksonville

Founded in 2019, Autoland Jacksonville is a family-run used car dealership serving Jacksonville and the adjacent Florida regions. The company prides itself on exceptional service, transparent pricing, and customer trust. With a diverse inventory, flexible financing options, and accolades from the Florida Independent Auto Retailers Association, Autoland continues to set a standard not only in pre-owned auto sales but also in community support and leadership.

