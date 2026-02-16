Bulk CBD Calls for Common-Sense Reform as Federal Hemp Product Ban Threatens U.S. CBD Market

Industry leader highlights consumer safety, economic impact, and need for regulatory clarity

CBD has helped countless individuals find relief and enhance their wellbeing — sensible policy should reflect that reality.” — John Piccone

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bulk CBD Distributors , a leading provider of high-quality hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, responded to recent federal legislation that would effectively ban the vast majority of hemp-derived consumer products, including many popular CBD formulations, when it takes effect in November 2026.The U.S. Congress inserted a provision into the continuing appropriations bill that redefines “hemp” under federal law to impose a strict 0.4 milligram total THC per container limit for finished products. Under this new standard, many existing CBD products, including full-spectrum tinctures, topicals, and edibles, would fall outside the definition of legal “hemp” and thus be prohibited at the federal level.“Millions of Americans use CBD products for wellness and therapeutic purposes,” said John Piccone, of Bulk CBD. “A blanket ban on hemp-derived products will not make consumers safer; it will just push them into unregulated black-market channels or force them into state-legal cannabis markets with limited access and higher costs.”Impact on Consumers and the Hemp Industry• Reduced product availability and higher prices: With restrictions on interstate commerce and online sales, many popular CBD tinctures, balms, and other formulations could disappear from shelves or become accessible only through costly, state-regulated dispensaries.• Supply chain upheaval: Manufacturers, growers, and retailers face inventory disruptions, contract challenges, and a potential loss of federal banking support as products once commonplace become illegal under federal law.• Hemp farmers at risk: Businesses that rely on cannabinoid extraction, the core of the hemp CBD industry, may see significant revenue declines and uncertain futures.Call for Thoughtful Regulation, Not ProhibitionBulk CBD is urging lawmakers to adopt a balanced regulatory framework that protects consumers without dismantling an established, multi-billion-dollar industry. The company supports bipartisan efforts by members of Congress to delay or revise the prohibition timeline, including proposed legislation to extend the compliance deadline and to craft sensible standards for cannabinoid product safety, testing, and labeling.“We need constructive regulation that ensures product quality and transparency without wiping out an entire sector that supports farmers, manufacturers, and customers nationwide,” added John Piccone. “CBD has helped countless individuals find relief and enhance their wellbeing — sensible policy should reflect that reality.”About Bulk CBDBulk CBD Distributors is a trusted wholesale CBD supplier of premium hemp-derived CBD products, dedicated to quality, transparency, and consumer education. With a commitment to safe, effective formulations and responsible industry leadership, Bulk CBD serves customers across the U.S. and advocates for fair regulatory frameworks that support both innovation and public health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.