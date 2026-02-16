Functional Food Ingredients Market Size Expected to Reach Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The functional food ingredients market is gaining significant traction as consumers increasingly seek foods that offer additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Driven by advancements in food technology and rising health awareness, this market is evolving rapidly. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional trends, and the main elements shaping this dynamic industry.

Current Size and Growth Forecast for the Functional Food Ingredients Market

The functional food ingredients market has experienced swift growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $129.78 billion in 2025 to $142.82 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This increase during the historical period is largely due to the rising production of functional foods, growing consumption of dietary supplements, broadening range of fortified food products, availability of diverse bioactive compounds, and advancements in technologies for extracting ingredients.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this rapid trajectory, reaching $213.48 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 10.6%. This forecasted growth is driven by a surge in demand for personalized nutrition, greater attention to gut and immune health, expansion of plant-based ingredient options, increased use in infant and clinical nutrition, and ongoing innovation in ingredient delivery systems. Emerging trends include the growing popularity of bioactive ingredient blends, heightened demand for natural functional ingredients, expanded applications of fiber and probiotics, greater adoption of clean-label nutrients, and stronger emphasis on ingredient traceability.

Understanding Functional Food Ingredients and Their Role

Functional food ingredients refer to bioactive compounds or additives incorporated into food products to provide specific health benefits. These ingredients go beyond basic nutrition and include dietary supplements and other additives designed to enhance the functional properties of food, supporting better health outcomes for consumers.

Growth Drivers Supporting Expansion in the Functional Food Ingredients Market

One major factor propelling the functional food ingredients market is the rising demand for dairy products. These items, derived from the milk of animals such as cows, goats, and sheep, are increasingly enhanced with functional ingredients that contribute to improved nutrition, digestive health, bone strength, weight management, blood sugar regulation, flavor enhancement, and lactose intolerance solutions.

For example, in November 2024, the Foreign Agricultural Service, a US government agency, reported that milk production in Australia is expected to grow by 1.1% in 2025 to 8.8 million metric tons, following a 2.7% rise in 2024 reaching 8.7 million metric tons. This upward trend in dairy output is a key driver behind the expanding functional food ingredients market.

Regional Insights Highlighting Market Distribution

In 2025, North America stood as the largest regional market for functional food ingredients, closely followed by Europe, which ranked second. The functional food ingredients market report covers several geographies including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market patterns and regional variations.

