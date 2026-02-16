Minister Patricia de Lille on tourism driving economic growth and job creation

The Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks in the 2026 State of the Nation Address that tourism is a vital driver of economic growth and job creation.

“Tourism continues to play a central role in strengthening South Africa’s economy and supporting livelihoods across the country. With the 10.5 million visitors recorded last year, the sector is delivering real and measurable impact for communities, sustaining jobs and creating opportunities for small businesses and tourism enterprises in every province,” said Minister de Lille.

The Minister further echoed the President’s emphasis on promoting South Africa’s unique cultural, historical and natural attractions, noting that this reinforces the importance of building a tourism offering that reflects the country’s identity and spreads opportunity across both urban and rural areas.

“As we diversify our tourism offerings, the hidden gems in townships, rural areas as well the small dorpies are vital to that strategy. From local festivals and crafts to heritage sites and natural landscapes, tourism remains one of the most powerful platforms through which South Africa can showcase its richness to the world, while ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach communities in all parts of our country,” Minister de Lille added.

Tourism is part of the five sectors included in the Government of National Unity’s Growth and Inclusion Strategy (GAINS). The strategy aims to accelerate economic growth, in line with the three priorities of the GNU:

Inclusive Economic Growth and Job Creation

Poverty Alleviation and Cost of Living

Capable and Ethical State

Minister de Lille also welcomed the President’s commitment that the Department of Home Affairs will expand the Electronic Travel Authorisation system to all visa-required countries, enabling visa applications to be processed digitally within 24 hours.

“This is a significant step forward in strengthening access, improving the visitor experience, and enhancing South Africa’s competitiveness as a destination of choice in the global tourism market. The ETA on its full roll out will create between 80 000 to 100 000 jobs,” she said.

Tourism remains a powerful national asset and a key pillar of South Africa’s growth agenda. The Minister reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to continue working with communities and the private sector to build on this momentum through the implementation of the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan, which will drive demand, unlock further investment, and ensure that tourism continues to create shared prosperity for all South Africans in the year ahead.

