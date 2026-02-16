President Cyril Ramaphosa: Closing remarks at the C5 Meeting at the level of Head of State

Your Excellencies,

Heads of States, Ministers,

Invited guests and

My dear Brothers and Sisters,

Thank you for your participation in this meeting. We have come to the end of our meeting.

Firstly, I would like to thank you once again President Kirr and the delegation of South Sudan, Ministers as well as other officials.

I would like to thank them for their presence and participation because through their participation they have invited us on a number of issues that are germane to what the C5 meeting at the level of Heads of State has been all about.

As we have come to the end of our meeting, I have no doubt that you would agree that this meeting has been long in the making, but it has been a very constructive and positive meeting.

We are particularly pleased that we had a number of Heads of State who have participated and made statements in this meeting, statements that have helped to craft the way forward.

It should be said that the Government and the people of South Sudan have been in many ways looking at this Committee (C5) and IGAD and the UN for support and solidarity, on this difficult and complex journey that they have been on towards peace, stability and democracy in their country.

The valuable interventions that have been made here reaffirm our collective commitment and revive our resolve to work with speed despite the challenges that are faced by the Government and people of South Sudan.

I want to welcome that we met at Heads of State level to provide a clear direction on the way forward. We have agreed that the Revitalised Agreement remains the paramount legal instrument which all parties must comply and by which progress in South Sudan will be measured. We encourage inclusive dialogue in accordance with the Revitalised Agreement.

To this end, we should bring an end to all violence, hostilities and to allow all this and all other electoral processes to take place. It is for this reason that a clear recommendation is being made.

It is for this reason that a clear recommendation is being made, that (i) there should be a ceasefire and all hostilities must be brought to an end, (ii) as recommended by Heads of State, there should be a release of political detainees and this should also include people like the Vice President, Riek Machar who is going through various processes of a legal nature but we would want it to be given consideration by the Government of South Sudan, (iii) that there should be meaningful dialogue that is inclusive, that is thorough and leaving no stakeholder behind, (iv) elections must go on and not be postponed and there should no more postponements and the elections must be held on a free and fair basis including all the people who are eligible to participate in those elections (the citizens of South Sudan), (v) there should be coordination of the efforts and work through IGAD Secretariat as well as C5 and (vi) the Chair of the Commission should work together with three IGAD Heads of State (which is composed of sitting presidents) who will work together with the C5 and will have an oversight role to monitor and support the implementation of this process in South Sudan.

We also agree that the Government of South Sudan needs to agree, identify and implement minimum standards which should be put in place for people of South Sudan to exercise their democratic right to vote and choose their leaders. And that in this process there should be credible and meaningful processes to prepare for the elections as articulated by the Under-Secretary General of the UN.

The inclusive dialogue, meaningful talks amongst all the parties should lead to the unification of forces and ensure that the political processes of preparing for elections do take place.

And the requisite funding for electoral bodies is all put in place to ensure that the elections do take place on a credible basis.

As regional leaders we will do our utmost best to assist South Sudan to transition to a peaceful and stable country. However, it is up to the leaders of South Sudan to act in good faith and demonstrate a willingness to undertake an inclusive process that fosters national cohesion, solidarity and reconciliation. And upholds the rule of law; and ensures a transparent, credible and peaceful electoral process.

We have heard very clearly from President Salva Kiir that from their own point of view that they are committed to ensure that the roadmap is adhered to and that they would want us to assist them and support them without undue interference.

That is something we should comply with and support the people of South Sudan without interference. That is what support should mean. Of course they will be open to counsel, to take advice and to be fully supported.

This we do by recognising that South Sudan is facing challenges and our task is to support. In addressing their challenges, we should be pleased that they are building consensus and will work with all parties.

In conclusion, I wish to thank you once again for honouring the invitation to deliberate on how we can better assist and coordinate our efforts in South Sudan in its journey to finding lasting solutions and peace. Consistent and continuous engagement and monitoring by the C5, IGAD and the AU is critical throughout this year. There is a lot of hope and goodwill towards our sister country, and it is imperative that we act in concert with it.

I especially appreciate the participation of President Salva Kiir at this meeting. Your contributions were most important to us in our effort to chart the way forward. I am confident that I speak on behalf of all those gathered here today as I wish South Sudan well in the lead up to your national elections.

I thank you.

