Minister Andries Nel: Compliance with National Register of Sex Offenders in Schools

Programme Director, Parents and members of school governing bodies,

Representatives from labour unions, officials from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, from the Western Cape Education Department, from the Department of Social Development, from SAPS, from the National Prosecuting Authority, and most importantly, learners and educators – a very good morning.

I am very happy to be here for this important event hosted at Princeton High School.

At the front door I read that the mission of Princeton High is to:

“…Nurture future leaders who will inspire through innovation while upholding and promoting the spirit of Ubuntu.”

I think I am at the right place. Your story is the story of our country. You face many challenges at home, at school, and in your neighbourhood, but by working together as learners, teachers and parents, you are overcoming these challenges and succeeding and striving for excellence.

Three years ago, the pass rate at Princeton was 61 percent, a year later it was 68 percent, and last year it jumped to 75 percent.

We opened this morning’s proceedings by reciting the Preamble to our Constitution. This is very important and we hope that you will continue doing so.

Last night when our President, President Cyril Ramaphosa, was delivering the State of the Nation Address he said:

“Thirty years ago, in 1996, the Constitutional Assembly adopted the text on which our democratic nation is founded.

Our Constitution reflects the spirit of the women who marched on the Union Buildings in 1956 and the young people of 1976, and the many South Africans from all walks of life who fought for our freedom.

It is a Constitution that reflects the aspirations of the people of South Africa for a nation that is united and at peace; a nation that has thrown off the shackles of oppression and a divided past.

It is a Constitution that calls on us not only to redress the injustices of the past, but to progressively realise the right of all South Africans to housing, health care, food, water, social security, education and a better and prosperous life for all.

Today, we must realise these aspirations in a world that is rapidly changing.

A world in which narrow self-interest has replaced the common good.

A world in which trade is used as an instrument of coercion.

A world in which might is right and the powerful impose themselves on the weak.

To navigate this new world, we must draw on our strength as a nation.

Our strength comes from our values. The values of dignity and equality, of non-racialism and non-sexism, diversity and of the inherent worth of every person.

It comes from our people. From our tolerance, generosity, kindness and solidarity.

It comes from our steadfast commitment to upholding the rights and affirming the dignity of people in our society who face prejudice and discrimination, including persons with disabilities and members of the LGBTQI+ community.

Our strength comes from our determination and resolve.

It comes from our creativity and inspiration.

Our strength comes from our natural endowments, from the minerals in our earth and the richness of our soil, from the beauty of our mountains and shores.

Our strength comes from our institutions, which are robust and independent, and from the spirit of democracy and freedom that lives deep within us.

Our strength and power comes from one another. It comes from what we can achieve when we work together.

Our strength comes from our respect for one another, even as we may differ on various issues.”

You learners are not just preparing for the future — you are the future, and your commitment to learning today builds the South Africa of tomorrow.

And that is why we need to make sure that every child is protected, that every child is cared for, and that every child can thrive.

But we also know that children and the schools that they attend are not isolated islands. They are part of our society. They affect society and society affects them.

As President Ramaphosa said last night in the State of the Nation Address:

“A stronger South Africa must be safe and secure.

The cost of crime is measured in lives lost and futures cut short. It is felt also in the sense of fear that permeates our society and in the reluctance of businesses to invest.

Children here in the Western Cape are caught in the crossfire of gang wars. People are chased out of their homes by illegal miners in Kagiso in Gauteng. Women are murdered by their partners in their homes. Building sites are shut down by criminals.

This must and will change.

Organised crime is now the most immediate threat to our democracy, our society and our economic development.

Our primary focus this year is on stepping up the fight against organised crime and criminal syndicates, using technology, intelligence and integrated law enforcement.

We will tackle organised crime by consolidating intelligence at national level, identifying priority syndicates and deploying hand-picked, multidisciplinary intervention teams focused on dismantling criminal networks.

To strengthen our fight against gang violence, I am deploying the South African National Defence Force to support the police, as we did to great effect with illegal mining.

I have directed the Minister of Police and the SANDF to develop a tactical plan on where our security forces should be deployed within the next few days in the Western Cape and Gauteng to deal with gang violence and illegal mining.

As is required by the Constitution I will inform the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces regarding the timing and place of deployment of our soldiers and what it will cost.

We have to act to rid our country of gang violence.”

The purpose of today’s event

We gather here to reaffirm our collective commitment to protecting children and other vulnerable persons, and to honour the schools that have shown exemplary leadership in this mission.

Perhaps the best place to begin is by outlining what the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) is.

The NRSO was created by law.

It is a record of names of those who have been found guilty of sexual offences against children and other vulnerable persons.

The NRSO seeks to ensure that offenders do not work with children and vulnerable persons.

It gives employers in the public or private sectors - such as in schools, crèches and hospitals - the right to check that any person being hired is fit to work with children or other vulnerable persons.

It was created through the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act of 2007.

The purpose of this Register is:

To prevent sex offenders from gaining access to environments where they may harm children or other vulnerable persons.

To ensure that employers can vet individuals before placing them in positions of trust.

To build a national mechanism that supports safer schools, safer communities, and safer social institutions.

The NRSO exists because every child and every vulnerable person deserve to be safe, and because the state has an obligation to protect the most vulnerable among us.

Why did we create the NRSO? Parliament recognised a harsh reality: Sexual offences often occur within environments of trust - schools, crèches, childcare facilities, sports clubs and so forth.

A few years later we expanded the range of persons to be protected – it was no longer children and persons with mental disabilities only.

The word “vulnerable” now also includes females under the age of 25 who are studying at a university or a college, and who live in a residence or dormitory linked to that educational or training institution.

It also includes persons who are being cared for or sheltered in a facility that provides services to victims of crime.

It can also be a person with a physical, intellectual, or sensory disability who receives community-based care or is cared for in a facility providing 24-hour care.

Finally, it can also include a person who is 60 years or older who receives community-based care and support services and is cared for in a facility providing 24-hour care to such persons.

This means that persons who work in, for example, university residences, or in homes or facilities which care for older persons, would also need to be vetted in terms of the NRSO.

The NRSO was created to close the gaps that allowed sex offenders to move between the different sectors undetected.

Before the Act, a convicted sex offender could leave one institution and quietly apply for work in another.

After the creation of the NRSO, our schools, care centres, and community facilities have become places of protection, not places of risk.

A school that ensures that all its staff are properly vetted in terms of the NRSO helps to build public confidence in both the justice system and the education system.

A society cannot thrive when parents and caregivers fear that their children are unsafe in the very places meant to nurture them.

The importance of the Register continues to increase.

Expanding the definition of “vulnerable person” to more categories of people demonstrates our commitment as Government to strengthening protections where they are needed most.

The Act also gives the Registrar of the NRSO the power to delegate certain functions to provinces.

This decentralisation has enabled the appointment of provincial NRSO Registrars, who now conduct vetting and issue clearance certificates across the country.

This reform has brought services closer to communities, increased processing capacity, and improved turnaround times—especially in the basic education sector.

The Western Cape vetting achievements

Colleagues and friends, today’s event is anchored in concrete achievements.

The vetting progress in the Western Cape includes:

369 schools were successfully vetted for the year concluding 2025, these are -

33 schools for learners with special educational needs (LSEN), and

336 public schools.

Over 16 000 applications (16 279) of education employees were submitted for vetting across the province – this amounts to 34% of education employees in the Western Cape.

These numbers are more than statistics—they represent thousands of learners who now attend schools where the staff have been thoroughly vetted, and where the risk of exposure to sex offenders has been significantly reduced.

This is government delivering on its mandate.

Some of you may be aware that our Department is looking into the possibility of making the NRSO accessible to the public. This will require legislative amendments.

Minister Kubayi has directed the Department to initiate the necessary legislative amendments, but to do so in a way that any changes to the law remain firmly within the bounds of the Constitution.

Any expansion of access to the NRSO must be lawful, responsible and constitutional.

Certificates of appreciation

Today we will be awarding certificates to schools in this area that have fully complied with the NRSO requirements and to acknowledge their commitment in protecting learners and vulnerable persons.

We want to acknowledge these schools for upholding their legal obligations and for promoting best practice within the education sector.

We believe that this will encourage sustained compliance and will motivate all schools to follow.

By giving public recognition to these schools today we are also strengthening public confidence in the schooling system and it underscores Government’s commitment to safe, secure, and rights-based learning environments.

We recognise the hard work, dedication, and compliance demonstrated by the schools that completed their vetting requirements.

Today, we honour 10 schools selected for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to learner safety:

Princeton High School

Cedar Secondary School

Encotsheni Primary School

Spine Road High

Portland Primary School

Masiphumelele Primary School

Beacon School

Noluthando School

Agape School, and

Khayelitsha School

The Certificates of Appreciation are not merely acknowledgements—they are a public affirmation that these schools are prioritising child protection.

They demonstrate what partnership between the DOJCD, the WCED, school leadership, school governing bodies, and communities can achieve.

The importance of this work

Let us be clear: The vetting of education officials is not a bureaucratic exercise. It is a safeguard.

It ensures that the individuals who stand before our children each day are not only qualified and dedicated, but also free of histories that pose a risk.

This work rebuilds trust in our school system.

It ensures parents can send their children to school with confidence.

And it strengthens our constitutional commitment to protect, respect, and promote the rights of all learners.

Moving forward: Sustaining momentum

While we celebrate progress, we must recognise the work ahead.

The journey must continue - our goal must remain the same, namely to vet each and every official – be it an educator, an administrative staff member, a person working on the school grounds - at every school, across every district, until no child’s safety is left to chance.

To the principals and school teams here today: thank you.

Your vigilance and your cooperation with this process reflect your deep care for your learners.

To our provincial NRSO Registrars and DOJCD staff: you have carried out this mandate with excellence.

To our partners across sectors: your support is essential and appreciated.

And to our learners – those who may be attending this event and those who could not attend - you are the reason we are here today.

Your safety, your dignity, and your future will always be our utmost priority.

Let us continue working together - government, educators, parents, and communities - to build a South Africa where every child is safe, and every school is a place of protection, growth, and opportunity.

I thank you.

