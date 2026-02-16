Remarks by President Cyril Ramaphosa: 2026 Presidential Golf Challenge Gala Dinner

Programme Director,

Ministers and Deputy Ministers present,

Leadership of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation

Leaders of the business community,

Sponsors,

Government officials,

The golfers who took part in this year’s Challenge,

Guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good evening

It is a privilege to welcome you to the annual Presidential Golf Challenge Gala Dinner.

Since its inception in 1999, the Presidential Golf Challenge has become a vehicle to raise funds for charities, and it is tradition for the sitting President to nominate a beneficiary.

For the past seven years, the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation has been a beneficiary of the Presidential Golf Challenge.

Through this partnership, the PGC has raised more than R23 million for the Foundation, enabling it to impact 19 rural and urban schools and support approximately 9 232 learners.

Over the past eight years the Foundation has built 27 structures at needy schools across the country, including 21 ablution facilities, three classrooms and a feeding scheme kitchen.

We are honoured that our beneficiaries form part of the enduring legacy of the Presidential Golf Challenge.

These projects align directly with the Department of Basic Education’s Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative that is working to replace unsafe pit toilets with appropriate sanitation that meets national norms and standards.

This is an essential step towards creating healthier, safer learning environments.

Many schools in South Africa still operate far beyond the recommended learner-to-toilet ratio.

The Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation and its partner entity, the Adopt-a-School Foundation are helping to close that gap, thereby restoring dignity and improving daily learning conditions for learners.

The way in which we build matters.

The Foundation has formally signed the South African Climate Philanthropy Pledge, reaffirming its commitment to finding better, more sustainable climate solutions across its operations.

Climate action has long been part of the Foundation’s approach, and together with its partner entities, the Foundation is increasingly embedding climate resilience into its development programmes.

The infrastructure projects of the CRF and the Adopt-a-School Foundation integrate innovative and climate-responsive designs, including Enviro Loo technology, green building practices, and energy-and water-efficient solutions.

This partnership is vital in rural schools with limited access to water or sewerage systems. These designs also prioritise natural lighting and ventilation, reducing electricity use and improving air quality.

These innovations not only support environmental sustainability but also create healthier, more comfortable spaces for learning, while modelling environmental responsibility within school communities.

Since it was established in 2002 the Adopt-a-School Foundation has adopted 700 schools, created 16 544 work opportunities, assisted 2 684 SMEs and developed approximately 36 094 educators.

Over 1,7 million learners have benefitted from Whole School Development; an approach that addresses leadership, curriculum and educator development, learner well-being and infrastructure development.

It is when one looks back that you realise the importance of these foundations and the critical role they play in society.

That is why the Presidential Gold Challenge is unique.

It is an opportunity to consolidate existing networks and to start new relations between government, its entities and business.

I want to thank our sponsor, MTN, our gold sponsor, SASOL and the sponsors of every hole.

Your contributions are daily making a difference in the lives of thousands of children.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you.

Today on the fairways I saw networking for a good cause in action.

I was also privileged to be in the company of Lubanzi Tselane, a 15-year-old from Bethanie near Brits in North West Province.

I am told he started his golfing career at the age of four with SA Kids Golf.

Lubanzi has played in all junior age divisions and is competing on both the national and international circuits.

I will definitely follow his progress and perhaps one day I will fly to support him in the final round of the US Masters and when he puts on the green blazer.

In conclusion, I want to thank our hosts, the Atlantic Beach Golf Club, as well as the event organisers and security teams.

Your patience gets tested when arranging an event of this magnitude but today it all came together.

Thank you for your generous support and commitment.

Let me express my appreciation to the participants who purchased four-balls, as your contribution added great value to the success of this occasion.

I thank you.



