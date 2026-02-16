Gauteng Roads and Transport on scholar transport engagement to strengthen safety of learners

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, led by MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, conducted an engagement with Gauteng scholar transport operators, aimed at strengthening regulatory compliance, improving learner safety, and intensifying working relations between government and operators across the province.

The engagement, held at the University of Johannesburg in Soweto, placed strong emphasis on the mandatory possession of valid operating licenses, underscoring that no operator may transport learners without proper authorisation.

During the engagement, MEC Diale-Tlabela stressed the importance of rebuilding trust and cooperation between government and the scholar transport sector.

“Scholar transport operators are not just service providers; they are partners in protecting the lives of our children. We are intensifying relations with operators to ensure a safe, reliable, and compliant scholar transport system that parents and schools can trust.”

MEC Diale also assured the operators that passenger liability has been lifted. The engagement also saw deserving transport operators receiving their operating licenses.

The Department reiterated that operating licenses are not merely administrative requirements but essential legal instruments that safeguard learners, ensure accountability, and promote an orderly transport system.

Operators were reminded that only vehicles compliant with safety and quality standards may be used for scholar transport. The Department warned against the use of vehicles that do not conform to the standards set by the South African Bureau of Standards, particularly regarding vehicle condition, seating capacity, and safety features.

As a temporary measure, enforcement on passenger liability compliance has been relaxed to allow operators time to regularise their policies.

To compensate, the Department will intensify frequent roadworthiness inspections, ensuring that all vehicles transporting learners are mechanically sound, properly maintained, and safe for daily use.

“There will be zero tolerance for unroadworthy vehicles carrying learners. If a vehicle is not safe, it will not operate. Simple,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The Department reaffirmed its recognition of registered scholar transport associations as key stakeholders in coordination, communication, and self-regulation within the sector.

To curb illegal operations and ensure that only authorised vehicles transport learners, operators will be required to provide official letters from schools confirming service agreements.

“This measure will strengthen verification processes and prevent unauthorised individuals from posing as scholar transport providers,” added the MEC.

As a commitment to ongoing engagement, the Department has committed to sustained dialogue with operators through structured engagements, capacity-building sessions, and compliance support initiatives.

“The goal is to build a professional, safe, and sustainable scholar transport system that prioritises learner safety above all else,” added the MEC.

“We are building a system where compliance is achievable, safety is non-negotiable, and cooperation is the foundation of service delivery,” concluded MEC Diale-Tlabela.

