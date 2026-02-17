Landscape Design & Construction Services in Essex, Union/Morris/Passaic Counties

Landscape Design . Masonry and Hardscape Construction Outdoor Lighting Drainage Contractor .

Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping is a licensed and insured landscape design and construction company based in West Orange, New Jersey.

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping, a New Jersey-based construction and landscaping firm, continues to expand its position as a full-service provider of Landscape Design & Construction Services for residential and commercial property owners throughout Essex, Union, Morris, and Passaic counties. The firm’s approach integrates design, engineering, and construction disciplines to deliver outdoor environments that address functional needs and environmental conditions common to Northern New Jersey properties.Across the region, property owners are placing growing emphasis on outdoor spaces that merge aesthetic character with structural durability and long-term performance. Responding to this market demand, Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping structures its services around a comprehensive project process that begins with concept planning and extends through installation, oversight, and follow-up support.The company provides a range of services that fall under the broader category of Landscape Design & Construction Services. These include landscape design and installation, masonry and hardscape construction, outdoor lighting solutions, drainage systems, fence and deck installation, and professional tree removal. Through this suite of offerings, property owners benefit from a single contractor capable of managing the complexity of outdoor improvements from start to finish without the need to coordinate multiple subcontractors.Landscape Design and InstallationLandscape design forms the foundation of the firm’s service offerings. Utilizing computerized design tools, the company collaborates with property owners to visualize proposed changes before any construction begins. This technology allows clients and designers to explore layout options, plant selections, lighting positions, and hardscape features in a digital format, ensuring alignment with both aesthetic goals and practical site considerations. It also helps inform decision-making on materials, grades, and construction sequencing.Masonry and Hardscape ConstructionHardscaping plays a central role in creating durable, usable outdoor spaces. The company’s masonry services range from patios and walkways to retaining walls and outdoor fireplaces, blending functional stability with visual appeal. These features often serve as structural anchors within a landscape plan, addressing soil grades, drainage patterns, and accessibility while enhancing overall property value.Outdoor Lighting and Environment Enhancement Integrated outdoor lighting systems extend the usability of exterior spaces into evening hours and contribute to safety and wayfinding. Charles and Son’s lighting work includes pathway illumination, deck and patio accenting, and garden lighting installations that balance energy efficiency with design aesthetics. These systems are designed to withstand New Jersey’s seasonal weather conditions, which can vary widely through the year.Drainage and Site Grading SolutionsDrainage is a foundational yet frequently overlooked component of successful landscape construction. Improper water management can undermine new plantings, erode soil, or compromise structural elements like walkways and retaining walls. The company addresses these issues through grading strategies, sub-surface drainage installations, and runoff mitigation practices that sustain long-term performance and help protect property assets.Fence and Deck InstallationBeyond planting beds and paved areas, the firm installs fences and decks that integrate visually and functionally with the overall landscape design. Whether constructed from wood, composite, or metal, these structures require careful planning to align with site constraints, local codes, and design aesthetics. They also create outdoor living areas that are extensions of interior spaces, accommodating gatherings, relaxation, and recreation in family-oriented environments.Tree and Vegetation ServicesProfessional tree removal and site preparation are offered to support construction needs and ensure that outdoor projects begin on a clear, safe foundation. These services help address challenges posed by existing vegetation, invasive species, or hazardous limbs that could interfere with design or compromise safety.Workforce and StandardsCharles and Son Construction & Landscaping employs a team of approximately 15 trained professionals, supported by a substantial inventory of professional-grade equipment. Employee background checks are standard procedure, providing property owners with additional assurance when contractors are present on site. This internal workforce structure allows the company to manage projects of varying scale, from modest backyard enhancements to comprehensive property redesigns, with consistent project oversight.The company operates under active licensure with the New Jersey Department of Home Improvement Contractors and holds insurance and bonding through New Jersey Insurance Services. It also meets the standards for accreditation by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), reflecting compliance with ethical business practices and a commitment to address consumer concerns in good faith.Regional Service FocusBy concentrating its resources within Essex and neighboring counties, Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping is positioned to provide responsive scheduling, deep local knowledge of soil and climate conditions typical to Northern New Jersey, and coordinated project management tailored to specific municipal requirements. Whether a property owner resides in an older suburban neighborhood or a recently developed community, the company’s regional focus enables consistent service delivery, local permitting support, and continuity throughout the construction lifecycle.Industry ContextThe landscape design and construction services sector continues to evolve in response to homeowner preferences for outdoor spaces that seamlessly integrate with indoor living areas. Across Essex, Union, Morris, and Passaic counties, industry professionals are observing heightened interest in outdoor living features, such as patios, fireplaces, water features, and environmental lighting, that enhance year-round enjoyment and increase property marketability. In this context, comprehensive service providers like Charles and Son play a strategic role in helping property owners navigate design and construction challenges while ensuring compliance with local regulations and construction standards.By offering a structured project methodology, from initial consultation, through computerized design, to final installation and quality review, the company aims to balance creative vision with practical execution. This approach is intended to reduce project uncertainty, minimize disruption for clients, and provide transparent communication throughout each phase of a project.Contact InformationFor more details about Landscape Design & Construction Services and other offerings from Charles and Son Construction & Landscaping, including service inquiries or commercial project interest, contact:Charles and Son Construction & LandscapingPhone: 973-731-2236Email: charlesconstruction2000@hotmail.comWebsite: www.charlesconstructions.com Service Area: Essex, Union, Morris, and Passaic counties, New JerseyAbout Charles and Son Construction & LandscapingCharles and Son Construction & Landscaping, headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey, is a licensed and insured provider of comprehensive landscape design and construction services. Since its founding in 2008, the company has served homeowners and light commercial clients throughout Essex and selected parts of Union, Morris, and Passaic counties. Its service portfolio includes landscape design and installation, masonry and hardscape construction, outdoor lighting, drainage systems, fence and deck installation, and professional tree removal. With an in-house team of trained professionals and a commitment to structured project planning, the company delivers outdoor solutions that address both functional and aesthetic considerations for properties across Northern New Jersey!

