Jellies & Gummies Market Size Forecast to USD 13.0 Billion by 2036 with Rising Demand for Functional Nutrition – by TMR

Jellies & Gummies Market

Jellies & Gummies Market to Rise from USD 8.3 Bn in 2025 to USD 13.0 Bn by 2036, Fueled by Growing Demand for Functional, Convenient Nutrition Formats – TMR

Jellies & Gummies Market to Rise from USD 8.3 Billion in 2025 to USD 13.0 Billion by 2036, Fueled by Growing Demand for Functional and Convenient Nutrition” — — Latest Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global jellies & gummies market is witnessing sustained growth, driven by rising consumer preference for convenient and palatable nutrition formats, increasing demand for functional and fortified confectionery, and expanding adoption among adults and senior populations. According to the latest industry outlook, the market was valued at US$ 8.3 Bn in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 13.0 Bn by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2026 to 2036.Growing acceptance of gummies as an alternative to traditional supplements, continuous flavor and formulation innovation, and wider availability through modern retail and online channels are reshaping the global jellies & gummies landscape.👉 Get your sample market research report copy today @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86928 Market OverviewThe jellies & gummies market reached US$ 8.3 Bn in 2025 and is expected to record steady expansion over the forecast period. Market growth is supported by:• Rising demand for functional and fortified gummy products• Increasing adoption among adults and aging populations• Expansion of online retail, pharmacies, and modern grocery formats• Continuous innovation in flavors, textures, and clean-label formulations• Premiumization through natural ingredients and reduced-sugar offeringsEurope dominated the market in 2025, accounting for 32.5% of total revenue, supported by a strong confectionery manufacturing base, favorable regulatory clarity, and high consumer acceptance of functional foods.By source, the animal-based segment held the largest market share of 63.5% in 2025, reflecting the widespread use of gelatin for consistent texture, elasticity, and large-scale production efficiency.Market DriversRising Demand for Functional Gummy Supplements Fuels Market GrowthFunctional gummy supplements are a key growth driver as consumers increasingly seek enjoyable and convenient ways to meet daily nutritional needs. Busy lifestyles and pill fatigue have accelerated demand for chewable formats offering health benefits alongside taste.Gummies fortified with vitamin D, vitamin C, B-complex, zinc, and omega alternatives are widely marketed for immunity, energy, and general wellness. European regulatory frameworks, particularly those guided by EFSA standards, support this trend by allowing health claims when formulations meet defined criteria, encouraging compliant innovation.Retail visibility of functional gummies in pharmacies and grocery chains signals growing consumer confidence. Manufacturers are also investing in sugar-reduction technologies and natural sweeteners to address health concerns while preserving texture and flavor.Expansion of Adult & Senior Consumption Driving Global DemandAdult and senior consumers are increasingly driving jellies & gummies consumption, transforming the category from a children-centric segment into a multi-generational staple. Aging populations in developed markets prefer gummies due to ease of chewing and swallowing.Adults are also drawn to portioned indulgence combined with functional benefits such as bone, joint, digestive, and stress support. Flavor innovation using botanical, citrus, and low-sugar profiles appeals to mature palates and shifts branding away from child-focused imagery.Workplace wellness trends have further boosted demand for magnesium, sleep-support, and stress-relief gummies among working adults. This broadening demographic base reduces seasonality and strengthens long-term market stability.Segment Outlook of Jellies & Gummies MarketBy Source• Plant-based• Animal-basedBy Category• Functional• TraditionalBy Flavor• Grape• Berries• Peach• Apple• Cherry• Citrus• Chocolate/Vanilla• Other FlavorsBy Shapes• Animal Shapedo Bearso Fisho Wormso Others (Frogs, etc.)• Fruit-Shapedo Strawberrieso Appleso Orangeso Others (Grapes, etc.)• Stars• Rings• Gumdrops• Other Custom ShapesBy Application• Food & Beverages• Pharmaceuticals• Cosmetics & Personal Care• Pet NutritionBy Distribution Channel• Onlineo Company Websiteso E-commerce Platforms• Offlineo Supermarkets & Hypermarketso Convenience Storeso Specialty Storeso Other RetailersRegional Outlook of Jellies & Gummies MarketJellies & Gummies Market By RegionEurope held the leading market share of 32.5% in 2025, driven by a high concentration of confectionery manufacturers, strong consumer demand, and well-defined food regulations.Countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy host major production facilities and ingredient suppliers. Germany benefits from efficient manufacturing and exports, while the U.K. shows strong pharmacy-led adoption of functional gummies. France and Italy support premium and artisanal product segments.EU-wide harmonized labeling and quality standards foster consumer trust and cross-border trade. An aging population, high disposable incomes, and favorable perceptions of fortified foods continue to reinforce Europe’s leadership in the global jellies & gummies market.Analysis of Key Players in Jellies & Gummies MarketThe jellies & gummies market is moderately competitive, with global and regional players focusing on product innovation, functional differentiation, and geographic expansion.Leading manufacturers include:• HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG• Ferrero• Mars, Incorporated• Mondelēz International, Inc.• Nestlé S.A.• Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc.• Perfetti Van Melle Holding B.V.• The Hershey Company• Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.• PT YUPI INDO JELLY GUM Tbk.These companies are profiled based on business strategies, financial performance, product portfolios, and recent developments.👉 Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Sample Research Report PDF@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86928 Key Developments in Jellies & Gummies Market• September 2025: Bloom expanded its wellness portfolio with the launch of creatine gummies aimed at women engaged in strength training, reflecting rising demand for functional formats.• August 2025: MushCanyon launched functional mushroom gummies formulated with fruiting-body extracts for focus, stress relief, and energy support.• April 2025: VIVAZEN introduced botanical gummies targeting energy, mood, relaxation, and focus, reinforcing innovation in plant-based and functional formulations.Market Opportunities• Growth of functional and fortified gummies for adults and seniors• Expansion of plant-based and clean-label formulations• Rising online and pharmacy-led distribution• Innovation in reduced-sugar and natural sweetener technologies• Premium positioning through transparent sourcing and science-backed claimsMarket Challenges• Rising ingredient and sugar-reduction costs• Regulatory compliance for health claims• Price competition from private-label brands• Texture and stability limitations for plant-based alternativesConclusionThe global jellies & gummies market is evolving steadily as consumer preferences shift toward convenient, enjoyable, and functional nutrition formats. Supported by adult and senior adoption, regulatory clarity in key regions, and continuous formulation innovation, the market is expected to reach US$ 13.0 Bn by 2036.Manufacturers that successfully integrate sensory appeal, clean-label positioning, and substantiated functional benefits will be best positioned to capture long-term growth in this increasingly hybrid confectionery and wellness category.Buy this Premium Research Report for exclusive, in-depth insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86928<ype=S FAQs1. What is driving growth in the jellies & gummies market?Rising demand for functional gummy supplements, adult and senior adoption, and flavor and formulation innovation.2. Which region dominates the market?Europe leads due to strong manufacturing capacity, regulatory clarity, and high consumer acceptance.3. What segment holds the largest share?Animal-based gummies dominate due to functional performance and cost efficiency.4. What are the key challenges?Ingredient cost volatility, regulatory compliance, and competition from private labels.5. Who are the major players?Key players include HARIBO, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, and others.More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –• Cowpeas Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cowpeas-market.html • Probiotics Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/probiotics-market.html • Plant Growth Regulators Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plant-growth-regulators.html • Microgreens Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microgreens-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.