Dominican Coffee Company Launches with Signature Cibao Blend

Poindexter Marcelino Agroindustrias el Cibao Announces Formation and First U.S. Coffee Shipment

I hope that the world will fall in love with Dominican coffee, and that Dominicans in the diaspora who choose my blends will feel a little closer to home.” — C. Constantin Poindexter Salcedo

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poindexter Marcelino Agroindustrias el Cibao , an agro-industrial company domiciled in Moca, Dominican Republic, today announced the official formation of "Café el Cibaeño", its specialty coffee brand and concern, and has confirmed its first shipment to clients in the United States.Founded to elevate the distinct flavor and aroma profiles of coffee grown in the Cibao region, the company's distribution strategy is focused on expanding access for consumers in the United States and throughout the Caribbean, with a special emphasis on Dominican communities abroad seeking an authentic taste of home. Poindexter Marcelino Agroindustrias el Cibao’s mission is rooted in the heritage of Dominican coffee cultivation and the sensory identity that coffee beans from the Cibao can deliver in the cup: aromatic intensity, comforting familiarity, and the kind of flavor that evokes 'place and memory'. By bridging Dominican origin with international distribution, the company aims to make high-quality coffee and select tea products accessible to both new audiences and the Dominican diaspora.“Coffee is more than an export here. It's a cultural signature,” said C. Constantin Poindexter Salcedo, President of Poindexter Marcelino Agroindustrias el Cibao. “I established this brand to bring the remarkable aroma and flavor profile of Cibaeño coffee to consumers who have never enjoyed Dominican blends, and to give Dominicans in the diaspora something real and unmistakably familiar — a taste of home that takes them back.”A February 10th shipment marked the company’s first commercial fulfillment milestone, executed within two hours of its web store platform going live, signaling the beginning of its market entry. Café el Cibaeño will see deep and scalable relationships across its supply and logistics chain, increase shipment cadence, and build distribution pathways that support both retail and quantity buyers in its priority markets.About Poindexter Marcelino Agroindustrias el CibaoPoindexter-Marcelino Agroindustrias el Cibao is an agro-industrial company domiciled in Moca, Provincia Espaillat, Dominican Republic. The company offers specialty coffee under the brand name "Café el Cibaeño", with a mission to expand access to the unique aroma and flavor profiles of coffees grown in the Cibao region among its other coffee and tea products.

