Food Extrusion Market Trends 2026-2030: Regional Perspectives and Size Evaluation

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The food extrusion market has been on a strong upward trajectory in recent years, fueled by various factors influencing food production and consumption patterns worldwide. As consumer preferences evolve and manufacturing technologies advance, this sector is set to experience significant growth through 2026 and beyond. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regional players, and future trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Food Extrusion Market Size and Anticipated Growth Through 2030

The food extrusion market has shown impressive expansion, with its value expected to rise from $97.19 billion in 2025 to $105.53 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This recent growth phase has been driven by factors such as the proliferation of ready-to-eat food production, increased breakfast cereal consumption, rising snack manufacturing demands, improvements in extrusion machinery, and a growing preference for processed food items. Looking ahead, the market is projected to surge further, reaching $149.76 billion by 2030 with an even stronger CAGR of 9.1%. This forecasted growth is supported by rising demand for plant-based proteins, greater investment in functional foods, advancements in sustainable food processing technologies, adoption of high-capacity extrusion systems, and an increasing appetite for foods with customized textures. Emerging trends include wider use of twin-screw extrusion technology, expanding markets for textured plant proteins, and enhanced focus on consistent product quality through streamlined extrusion lines.

Understanding the Food Extrusion Process and Its Benefits

Food extrusion involves applying pressure to raw materials, forcing them to flow through a shaped die or polished plate to create food products with specific sizes, shapes, and textures. This technique not only shapes the food but also improves the digestibility of components such as starches and proteins by modifying their structure. Additionally, extrusion helps eliminate anti-nutritional elements, thereby enhancing the nutritional quality and overall digestibility of the final products. This method is widely utilized to manufacture a variety of foods, including cereals, snacks, pasta, and meat substitutes.

Rapid Growth in Processed Food Consumption Driving Market Demand

One of the most significant factors pushing the food extrusion market forward is the increasing consumption of processed and ready-to-eat foods. These products, which are cooked, packaged, and convenient, appeal to today’s consumers seeking time-saving meal options. Food extrusion enhances the digestibility of processed foods by breaking down starches and proteins and removing harmful substances. Lifestyle changes and higher disposable incomes are encouraging more people to opt for ready-made meals that require minimal preparation. For example, in April 2024, the National Association of Convenience Stores in the US reported that foodservice sales, including prepared foods, commissary items, and dispensed beverages, accounted for 26.9% of in-store sales in 2023—an increase from 25.6% in 2022. Moreover, prepared food sales per store per month jumped by 12.2% over the same period. This surge in demand for convenience foods is significantly boosting the food extrusion market.

The Influence of Vegan Diets on Food Extrusion Market Expansion

The growing popularity of vegan diets is another driving force behind the food extrusion market’s growth. Veganism, which excludes all animal products and emphasizes plant-based nutrition, depends heavily on extrusion technology to produce diverse plant-based foods such as meat alternatives, cereals, snacks, and pasta. For instance, a January 2023 report by Food Manufacture, a UK-based online platform specializing in food and drink processing, highlighted that the vegan population in the UK increased by 1.1 million between 2023 and 2024. This rising demand for plant-based food options is expected to continue propelling the food extrusion market forward.

Europe’s Leading Role in the Food Extrusion Market by 2026

In 2025, Europe emerged as the largest region in the food extrusion market, demonstrating strong consumption and production capabilities. The comprehensive market report also considers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa to provide a well-rounded view of global trends and future growth opportunities.

