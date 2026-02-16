Flavors & Fragrances Market to Hit Billion by 2030, Powered by Natural Innovation and Convenience Food Demand

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The flavors and fragrances industry has seen significant growth recently, driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding applications across various sectors. This market is set for continued expansion as demand rises in food, personal care, and home care products. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and the elements propelling this sector forward.

Projected Market Size and Growth Dynamics of the Flavors and Fragrances Market

The flavors and fragrances market has experienced notable expansion in recent years. It is forecasted to grow from $36.26 billion in 2025 to $38.15 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth during the historic period has been fueled by the growing food and beverage manufacturing sector, increased use of personal care products, heightened consumption of home care items, rising urbanization, and the availability of synthetic aroma compounds.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to maintain strong momentum, reaching $47.31 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5%. Factors driving this forecast include a stronger emphasis on sustainable sourcing of ingredients, growing demand for personalized fragrances, broader use of natural flavors, advances in aroma chemistry, and increased biotechnology applications in ingredient development. Key trends expected to influence the market involve a surge in demand for natural and clean-label components, expansion of fragrances focused on wellness and functionality, greater customization options, increased adoption of bio-based aroma compounds, and premiumization of sensory ingredients.

Understanding Flavors and Fragrances and Their Applications

Flavors and fragrances are aromatic substances designed to impart distinct tastes or scents to a wide range of consumer products such as food and beverages, personal care, home care, pharmaceuticals, and others. Flavors primarily enhance, modify, or add taste to base products, whereas fragrances provide pleasant and desirable scents for personal use. These ingredients play a crucial role in shaping the sensory experience of everyday products.

Consumer Preference for Convenience Foods as a Key Growth Driver

A major factor propelling the flavors and fragrances market is the rising consumer preference for convenience foods. These are processed food products that require minimal preparation time, including ready-to-eat meals, packaged items, and preserved foods. Flavors and fragrances are essential in these products to improve taste and extend shelf life.

For example, in April 2024, the National Association of Convenience Stores (a US-based trade organization) reported that in 2023, foodservice sales—encompassing prepared foods, commissary items, and dispensed beverages—made up 26.9% of in-store sales, an increase from 25.6% in 2022. Additionally, monthly sales of prepared foods per store rose by 12.2% year over year. This growing consumer inclination toward convenience foods is expected to significantly boost demand for flavors and fragrances in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead as the Largest and Fastest-Growing Regional Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for flavors and fragrances and is also projected to lead in growth throughout the forecast period. Besides Asia-Pacific, the report covers other key regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

