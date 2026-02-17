PriceAgent Strengthens Leadership Team – Jonas Eliasson Appointed Head of Sales

PriceAgent appoints Jonas Eliasson to lead global sales, boosting commercial execution and accelerating international expansion as demand for WTP pricing grows.

Jonas brings the experience and execution power required to help us serve more companies, faster, and across more markets” — Robert Tinterov, CEO & founder of Priceagent

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priceagent, a leading SaaS platform for data-driven pricing and willingness-to-pay (WTP) analysis, today announced that Jonas Eliasson has joined the company to lead sales and commercial execution. The appointment supports Priceagent’s continued international expansion and increased customer demand.

Jonas Eliasson will be responsible for global sales of Priceagent’s SaaS pricing solutions. He brings extensive experience from building and scaling B2B SaaS sales organizations across Europe, with a strong track record in enterprise sales, go-to-market strategy, and commercial team development.

– “Demand for more precise, behavior-based pricing decisions is accelerating globally. To scale effectively, we are strengthening our commercial organization with proven leadership. Jonas brings the experience and execution power required to help us serve more companies, faster, and across more markets.” says Robert Tinterov, CEO of PriceAgent.

PriceAgent helps companies continuously monitor how demand and willingness to pay evolve, enabling smarter pricing decisions in volatile market conditions. The platform is already used by customers across multiple industries, with active deployments in Europe and growing traction in the United States.

– “PriceAgent operates at the intersection of data, customer behavior, and pricing power. One of the most critical capabilities for modern companies. I look forward to building a scalable sales organization and accelerating international growth together with the team,” says Jonas Eliasson.

The appointment marks an important step in PriceAgent’s next growth phase, with a clear focus on international scale, faster time-to-value for customers, and commercial excellence.

About Priceagent

Priceagent is a self-serve pricing platform that helps SMEs and global enterprises confidently set prices by showing exactly how many customers would buy at each price, and how demand shifts across factors like product feature, sales channel, competitor positioning, and more.

Headquartered in Stockholm with an office in Los Angeles, Priceagent gives brands real-time access to buyer willingness-to-pay across 130+ markets, drawn from a pool of over 300 million verified consumers worldwide. Its proprietary algorithm, perfected over 10 years, reveals safe price plateaus, sharp demand drop-offs, and competitor benchmarks. Enabling faster, cheaper, and repeatable pricing decisions without relying on slow, costly traditional research methods. Learn more at www.priceagent.com.

