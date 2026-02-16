Ethnic Food Market to Reach USD Billion by 2030, Fueled by Food Tourism and Expansion Trends Driving CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ethnic Food Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The ethnic food market is capturing growing attention worldwide as global tastes diversify and cultural exchanges accelerate. With consumers increasingly eager to explore new flavors and cuisines, this sector is set for remarkable growth in the coming years. Let’s delve into the market’s current size, major growth drivers, regional leadership, and evolving trends shaping its future.

Ethnic Food Market Size and Growth Projections Through 2026

In recent years, the ethnic food market has experienced rapid expansion. It is projected to grow from $62.94 billion in 2025 to $69.84 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This surge is largely driven by factors such as the globalization of food preferences, the rise of multicultural populations in cities, increased adoption of international cuisines by restaurants, expanding global food trade, and more households experimenting with ethnic recipes.

Download a free sample of the ethnic food market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6693&type=smp

Forecast for the Ethnic Food Market Beyond 2026

Looking ahead, the ethnic food market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory. By 2030, it is predicted to reach $107.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%. This momentum is attributed to rising consumer demand for convenient ethnic food options, the growth of e-commerce grocery platforms, innovative health-oriented ethnic products, greater premiumization of traditional dishes, and increased presence of ethnic brands in mainstream retail outlets. Key trends shaping the market include growing popularity of ready-to-eat ethnic meals, expansion of online sales channels, increased interest in authentic regional specialties, availability of plant-based ethnic foods, and a focus on elevating traditional recipes.

Understanding What Ethnic Food Means

Ethnic food refers to dishes and cuisines that originate from a particular geographic region or cultural group and are consumed outside their place of origin. These foods are often associated with non-dominant cultures and include popular examples such as Indian, Korean, Italian, Peruvian, Moroccan, Mexican, Brazilian, Argentine, and Chinese cuisines. Ethnic foods are distinct from standard Western fare and offer unique flavors and culinary traditions.

View the full ethnic food market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethnic-food-global-market-report

Primary Factors Fueling the Ethnic Food Market Expansion

One of the major forces behind the ethnic food market’s growth is the rise in food tourism. Also called culinary or gastronomic tourism, this trend involves traveling to different locations specifically to experience local food and drink. The increasing popularity of food tourism encourages consumers to explore diverse cuisines, boosting demand for ethnic food beyond local boundaries. For instance, in July 2023, TravelDailyNews Media Network, a US media company, reported that the food tourism market was expected to reach $999 billion in 2023 and grow to $4.11 trillion by 2033. Currently, this sector attracts over 5.38 million tourists each year, which is expected to continue driving demand in the ethnic food market.

Leading Ethnic Food Market Region by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market region for ethnic foods. The comprehensive market analysis also includes regions such as South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific’s dominance highlights the region’s dynamic consumer base and expanding appetite for diverse ethnic cuisines.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Ethnic Food Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmental-friendly-and-sustainable-food-global-market-report

Ethical Food Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethical-food-global-market-report

Halal Food Market 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/halal-food-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.