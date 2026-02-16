Nine-Year-Old Author Alexandru Palamariu Launches His First Children’s Book, SPY AT THE AIRPORT

SPY AT THE AIRPORT Book Launch

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nine-year-old author Alexandru Palamariu proudly announces the launch of his debut children’s book, SPY AT THE AIRPORT, the first title in his imaginative SPY series written for young readers.

“Hi! Shh… what I’m about to tell you is a REALLY BIG secret.”

So begins an action-packed adventure that invites children to join a super-spy-in-training on a top-secret mission: infiltrating the airport, without alerting any grown-ups.

In SPY AT THE AIRPORT, readers follow a young spy as he transforms an ordinary trip into an extraordinary mission using a REALLY BIG imagination. Along the way, young adventurers are introduced to super-cool spy gadgets, secret tunnels, a spy car, and plenty of playful humor. The story encourages creativity, curiosity, and the idea that everyday moments can become great adventures.

Alexandru Palamariu began writing the SPY series at age 7, inspired by beloved children’s books such as Dog Man and by his own love for comic books, spy gear, and funny animations. His stories blend fast-paced fun with inventive storytelling designed to spark young readers’ imagination.

“Alex’s writing captures the way children naturally see the world full of wonder, excitement, and endless possibilities,” said his mom, who supports his efforts and encourages him on his journey as a young author. “SPY AT THE AIRPORT celebrates imagination as a superpower, and Alex is a real inspiration for children. He shows that it’s possible to be playful and creative, and still be taken seriously.”

Teachers from his school agreed, describing the book as “a wonderful resource for school assemblies and World Book Day events.” Alex was invited to share his book and his journey of writing and publishing during the first week of March, as part of World Book Day celebrations at Dover Court International School. His first book launch event is scheduled for March, and Alex can’t wait to share the actual book copies with his friends.

When he’s not writing, Alex can often be found completing spy missions while brushing his teeth or walking to school. He lives in Singapore with his family, where new spy ideas are always under development.

SPY AT THE AIRPORT is now available as a paperback and hardcover on Friesen Press, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and many other platforms.

This launch marks the exciting debut of a young author whose imagination proves that you’re never too young to tell a great story.

About the Author

Alexandru Palamariu is a nine-year-old author living in Singapore. He began writing the SPY series at age 7, inspired by comic books, classic children’s stories, and his passion for spy adventures. SPY AT THE AIRPORT is his first published book.

www.alex-books.com

Video - https://youtube.com/shorts/mY9b8Ij4Gk8?feature=share

