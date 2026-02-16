South African Military Health Service launches Project OWETHU in Limpopo, 17 Feb

The South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) will hold the official launch of Project OWETHU, a humanitarian outreach initiative dedicated to delivering much-needed healthcare services to impoverished and underserved rural communities on Tuesday, 17 February 2026 at Collins Chabane Community Hall (the old Malamulele Community Hall) in Limpopo at 10:00.

Rolled out from 26 January 2026, Project OWETHU has brought integrated healthcare interventions directly to communities with limited access to medical services. The outreach programme culminates in an official launch on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, celebrating the impact made and reaffirming the commitment of the South African Military Health Service to community service.

Over the outreach period, multidisciplinary teams provided comprehensive medical services psycho-social support services and veterinary services. One of the highlights is the ophthalmology service, with a special focus on cataract surgeries, restoring sight and assisting in reducing the surgical backlog at the identified District Hospitals.

Amongst the dignitaries in attendance, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, the Premier of Limpopo, the Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Surgeon General of the South African National Defence Force will honour the event.

Members of the media are invited to attend this significant milestone as the South African Military Health Service continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of communities. Assigned media personnel are requested to confirm attendance with Captain Mamokgele Lekgwareng at 060 592 0627.

Enquiries: Colonel Philip Makopo

Senior Staff Officer Corporate Communication

Mobile: 082 047 2658

E-mail: samhs.communication@gmail.com

#GovZAUpdates