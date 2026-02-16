Minister Nomakhosazana Meth leads service delivery campaign in Addo, 16 Feb
Employment and Labour Minister, Nomakhosazana Meth will on Monday , 16 February, lead a service delivery campaign in Addo, Sundays River Valley Municipality, Eastern Cape.
The initiative which seeks to bring critical services closer to communities will be offering a basket of services entailing processing of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) applications, claims assessment, and resolving UIF inquiries, processing of Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases claims and inquiries, and Inspection and Enforcement Services.
Also on offer will be the Public Employment Services (PES) where job-seekers will be afforded amongst other services an opportunity to register their CVs on the Employment System of South Africa database (ESSA), through which they can be matched with prospective recruiters.
Details of the session will take place as follows:
Date: 16 February 2026
Time: 08h00 -15H00
Venue: Masizakhe Community Hall, Nomathamsanqa Location (Addo)
Media representatives are invited to the session.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Teboho Thejane
Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 082 697 0694
E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za
