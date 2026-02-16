Award-Winning Roman Britain Author Linnea Tanner Featured on International Down Under Interviews

Award-Winning Author Linnea Tanner on Apollo’s Raven and Celtic Britain | Down Under Interviews Apollo’s Raven by Linnea Tanner, a Roman Britain historical fantasy fiction novel.

Linnea Tanner discusses Apollo’s Raven, Celtic sovereignty, and Roman expansion in a global Down Under Interviews feature.

In Apollo’s Raven, I wanted to portray Celtic sovereignty and Roman ambition not as opposites, but as forces shaping the fate of individuals.” — Author Linnea Tanner

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning historical

fiction fantasy author Linnea Tanner has been featured on the internationally distributed author

series Down Under Interviews, discussing her acclaimed novel Apollo’s Raven (Curse of Clansmen and

Kings, Book 1) — a work of Celtic historical fiction set during Rome’s expansion into Britannia.

Hosted by Australian historical novelist Paul Rushworth-Brown, the interview is distributed globally

through Down Under Interviews (Australia), Meet the Author – Indie Book Source (United States),

and the History Bards Podcast (US), with additional visibility across United Kingdom literary

audiences. The multi-platform distribution expands Tanner’s Roman Britain historical fiction reach

across North America, the UK, and Australia.

Apollo’s Raven is an award-winning historical fiction fantasy novel set in 24 AD during early Roman

political influence over tribal Britain. The novel blends Celtic mythology, Druidic belief systems, and

documented Roman political maneuvering into a narrative exploring sovereignty, prophecy, imperial

expansion, and dynastic power.

The story follows Catrin, a Celtic warrior princess who discovers she is the prophesied “Raven,”

destined to confront an ancient curse threatening her kingdom. As Roman political pressure

intensifies, she faces divided loyalties between her people and a forbidden bond with Marcellus, a

Roman hostage tied to imperial ambition.

Tanner’s work situates Celtic sovereignty and mythological identity within the political machinery of early Roman imperial expansion.

Apollo’s Raven has received recognition within the historical fiction and historical fantasy genres,

including:

Kirkus Reviews — “A complex and promising start to a new fantasy series.”

Historical Novel Society Review — Praised for political intrigue and character development

Foreword Reviews — Recognized for blending Celtic mythology with historical romance

IndieReader (IndieApproved) — Noted as an epic of ancient magic and political tension

Book awards include:

2019 Pencraft Best Book of the Year

2021 Global Book Award Gold Medal (Historical Fiction)

2021 Book Excellence Award Winner (Fantasy)

2020 Readers’ Favorite Bronze Medal

2017 Global eBook Award Bronze Medal (Fantasy/Historical)

During her appearance on Down Under Interviews, Tanner discusses researching Roman Britain and

Celtic tribal societies, integrating mythology into historically grounded fiction, writing female

leadership within ancient political structures, and crafting character-driven historical fiction rooted

in archaeological context.

The interview is available via:

Down Under Interviews (Australia)

And

Spotify Down Under Author Interviews with Paul Rushworth-Brown

About Linnea Tanner

Linnea Tanner is an award-winning and best-selling historical fiction/fantasy author whose Curse of

Clansmen and Kings series is set in Ancient Rome and Roman Britain. Her novels draw on extensive

research in ancient history, Celtic mythology, and archaeology, supported by travel to historical sites

in the United Kingdom. She is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Down Under Interviews

Down Under Interviews is an international author interview series hosted by Australian historical

novelist Paul Rushworth-Brown. The platform features published authors in historical fiction and

related genres, with global distribution across YouTube and podcast networks in Australia, the

United States, and the United Kingdom.

