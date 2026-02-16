Award-Winning Roman Britain Author Linnea Tanner Featured on International Down Under Interviews
Linnea Tanner discusses Apollo’s Raven, Celtic sovereignty, and Roman expansion in a global Down Under Interviews feature.
FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning historical
fiction fantasy author Linnea Tanner has been featured on the internationally distributed author
series Down Under Interviews, discussing her acclaimed novel Apollo’s Raven (Curse of Clansmen and
Kings, Book 1) — a work of Celtic historical fiction set during Rome’s expansion into Britannia.
Hosted by Australian historical novelist Paul Rushworth-Brown, the interview is distributed globally
through Down Under Interviews (Australia), Meet the Author – Indie Book Source (United States),
and the History Bards Podcast (US), with additional visibility across United Kingdom literary
audiences. The multi-platform distribution expands Tanner’s Roman Britain historical fiction reach
across North America, the UK, and Australia.
Apollo’s Raven is an award-winning historical fiction fantasy novel set in 24 AD during early Roman
political influence over tribal Britain. The novel blends Celtic mythology, Druidic belief systems, and
documented Roman political maneuvering into a narrative exploring sovereignty, prophecy, imperial
expansion, and dynastic power.
The story follows Catrin, a Celtic warrior princess who discovers she is the prophesied “Raven,”
destined to confront an ancient curse threatening her kingdom. As Roman political pressure
intensifies, she faces divided loyalties between her people and a forbidden bond with Marcellus, a
Roman hostage tied to imperial ambition.
Tanner’s work situates Celtic sovereignty and mythological identity within the political machinery of early Roman imperial expansion.
Apollo’s Raven has received recognition within the historical fiction and historical fantasy genres,
including:
Kirkus Reviews — “A complex and promising start to a new fantasy series.”
Historical Novel Society Review — Praised for political intrigue and character development
Foreword Reviews — Recognized for blending Celtic mythology with historical romance
IndieReader (IndieApproved) — Noted as an epic of ancient magic and political tension
Book awards include:
2019 Pencraft Best Book of the Year
2021 Global Book Award Gold Medal (Historical Fiction)
2021 Book Excellence Award Winner (Fantasy)
2020 Readers’ Favorite Bronze Medal
2017 Global eBook Award Bronze Medal (Fantasy/Historical)
During her appearance on Down Under Interviews, Tanner discusses researching Roman Britain and
Celtic tribal societies, integrating mythology into historically grounded fiction, writing female
leadership within ancient political structures, and crafting character-driven historical fiction rooted
in archaeological context.
The interview is available via:
Down Under Interviews (Australia)
And
Spotify Down Under Author Interviews with Paul Rushworth-Brown
About Linnea Tanner
Linnea Tanner is an award-winning and best-selling historical fiction/fantasy author whose Curse of
Clansmen and Kings series is set in Ancient Rome and Roman Britain. Her novels draw on extensive
research in ancient history, Celtic mythology, and archaeology, supported by travel to historical sites
in the United Kingdom. She is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.
About Down Under Interviews
Down Under Interviews is an international author interview series hosted by Australian historical
novelist Paul Rushworth-Brown. The platform features published authors in historical fiction and
related genres, with global distribution across YouTube and podcast networks in Australia, the
United States, and the United Kingdom.
Media Contact
Amanda Smith
Media & Operations Lead
Down Under Interviews
amanda.media@paulrushworthbrown.com
Amanda Smith
Down Under Interviews
amanda.media@paulrushworthbrown.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Other
When Belief Becomes Violence: Linnea Tanner on Myth, Power, and Empire
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.