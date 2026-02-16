U.S. Women’s Lingerie and Men’s Underwear Market Set for Steady Growth Through 2033

U.S. Women’s Lingerie and Men’s Underwear Market Outlook

Rising demand for comfort, premium fabrics, and e-commerce expansion drives consistent market momentum

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Women’s Lingerie and Men’s Underwear Market continues to evolve as a dynamic segment of the apparel and fashion industry, driven by changing consumer preferences, innovation in fabric technologies, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce. According to recent market analysis, the market size was valued at US$ 29.8 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 45.1 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% between 2026 and 2033.

This steady expansion reflects a broader transformation in the intimate apparel sector, where comfort, inclusivity, and performance-oriented design are becoming as important as aesthetics. With consumers prioritizing quality, functionality, and personalization, both women’s lingerie and men’s underwear categories are experiencing sustained demand across the United States.

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

The U.S. market for lingerie and underwear is undergoing structural shifts fueled by evolving consumer attitudes and retail strategies. Traditionally viewed as functional necessities, intimate apparel products are increasingly seen as fashion statements and essential components of daily comfort and self-expression. Rising disposable incomes, heightened awareness of personal hygiene, and growing interest in premium and sustainable products are further supporting market growth.

One of the primary growth drivers is the strong consumer preference for comfort-focused designs. Modern buyers are seeking products that combine breathable fabrics, ergonomic fits, and durable materials, pushing brands to innovate across cotton blends, spandex, and performance fabrics. Technological advancements in fabric engineering, including moisture-wicking textiles and seamless construction, are improving product performance and attracting a broader customer base.

Another key factor shaping the market is the rise of body positivity and inclusive sizing. Brands are expanding their offerings to cater to diverse body types, age groups, and gender identities. This shift toward inclusivity has strengthened consumer engagement and brand loyalty, particularly among younger demographics that prioritize representation and authenticity in marketing and product design.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Women’s Lingerie

Brassiere

Panty

Men’s Underwear

Regular Brief

Boxer Brief

Boxer Shorts

Trunks

Thongs

Misc.

By Age Group

Under 25

26-35 Age Group

36-45 Age Group

46-55 Age Group

56-65 Age Group

65+ Age Group

By Material Type

Nylon

Polyester

Spandex

Cotton

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Size

Extra Small

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

Double XL

Triple XL

By Region

Northeast

Southeast

Midwest

Southwest

West

Segment Insights

Women’s lingerie continues to dominate the market, accounting for the majority of total revenue due to its wider product range and higher average selling prices. The segment benefits from continuous innovation in styles, including bras, shapewear, loungewear, and specialty garments. At the same time, men’s underwear is emerging as the fastest-growing category, driven by premiumization, improved design aesthetics, and increased focus on comfort and performance.

Men’s underwear has transformed significantly over the past decade, moving beyond basic utility products to include performance-oriented options such as boxer briefs, compression wear, and sustainable materials. Brands are investing in anatomical design improvements and advanced fabrics to meet consumer expectations for comfort and durability.

Trends Shaping the Market

Several emerging trends are expected to influence the market’s trajectory through 2033:

• Sustainability Initiatives: Consumers are increasingly demanding eco-friendly materials and ethical manufacturing processes. Brands are responding by introducing organic fabrics, recycled materials, and transparent supply chains.

• Premiumization: Shoppers are willing to invest in higher-quality intimate apparel that offers durability, comfort, and performance benefits. This trend is particularly evident in men’s underwear, where premium fabrics and ergonomic designs are gaining popularity.

• Personalization and Fit: Advances in sizing technology and customizable designs are helping brands deliver more personalized experiences, improving customer satisfaction and retention.

• Fashion Integration: Lingerie-inspired fashion and visible underwear trends are influencing purchasing decisions, especially among younger consumers who view intimate apparel as part of their overall style identity.

Competitive Landscape and Opportunities

The U.S. market is highly competitive, with established brands and emerging digital-native companies vying for market share. Companies are focusing on product innovation, brand differentiation, and omnichannel retail strategies to stay ahead. Partnerships with retailers, influencers, and online platforms are enabling broader reach and stronger customer engagement.

Opportunities for growth lie in expanding sustainable product lines, leveraging digital technologies, and catering to niche segments such as gender-inclusive apparel and performance-focused innerwear. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, brands that prioritize comfort, inclusivity, and innovation are likely to capture a larger share of the market.

Companies Covered in U.S. Women’s Lingerie and Men’s Underwear Market

Marks & Spencer Group plc

Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Calvin Klein Inc. (PVH Corp.)

Elle

ThirdLove Inc.

Adidas

Knix Inc.

Nike

Wacoal America, Inc.

FULLBEAUTY Brands

Hanky Panky, Inc.

Commando LLC

Jockey International, Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Saxx Underwear

Skims Inc.

Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Cass and Company, LLC

PVH Corp. (Philips-Van Heusen Corporation)

HUGO BOSS Fashions, Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Under Armour, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO Inc.)

Outlook

The U.S. Women’s Lingerie and Men’s Underwear Market is poised for sustained growth over the next decade. With a projected value of US$ 45.1 billion by 2033, the market will benefit from strong consumer demand, technological innovation, and expanding retail channels.

As the boundaries between fashion, comfort, and functionality continue to blur, intimate apparel will remain an essential and rapidly evolving segment of the U.S. apparel industry. Companies that adapt to shifting consumer preferences, invest in innovation, and embrace digital transformation will be well positioned to capitalize on the market’s promising growth trajectory.

