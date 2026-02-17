Anesa Miller Highlights the Growing Importance of Small and Independent Presses for Emerging Authors

Anesa Miller Anesa Miller

As millions of manuscripts compete yearly, small and independent presses provide emerging authors with vital pathways to publication and literary recognition

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Anesa Miller says small presses and independent publishers are playing an increasingly important role in helping authors find their voice within a publishing environment dominated by major corporate houses. She highlights the advantages of small presses, emphasizing why smaller publishing houses and independent publishing entities offer meaningful and accessible opportunities for writers.

“Small presses are a gem for unknown authors and those who do not have an agent. Large-scale publishing houses typically require authors to secure literary representation, which can be an extremely difficult barrier for many writers who are just starting out or have not yet established industry connections,” she explains. "For example, I got my start publishing with Sibylline Press, which is a dynamic publishing house dedicated to showcasing the literary talents of women authors over the age of 50."

While most small presses offer open reading periods and do not charge submission fees, traditional publishers maintain stricter submission policies and rarely accept manuscripts directly from authors; submissions must typically go through a literary agent, creating an additional layer of exclusivity.

According to Time, an estimated 16 million unsolicited manuscripts are submitted to agents’ “slush piles” each year. Penguin Random House has also revealed that only 35% of its books are profitable, and of those, just 4% generate the majority of profits, highlighting the high-risk, highly selective nature of large-scale publishing.

“With such an overwhelming volume of submissions, major publishing houses must be selective about whom they sign. Instead of abandoning their goals, authors are increasingly turning to small presses and independent publishing houses, which offer viable and respected alternatives for bringing their work to readers,” says Miller.

Authors published through small presses and independent publishers often foster strong literary communities, supporting one another through local bookstore events, author panels, and grassroots promotion. These collaborative efforts help build visibility, expand readership, and strengthen the broader literary ecosystem.

Miller is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Association of Writers & Writing Programs (AWP) Conference. In her latest study, she argues that American literary prestige remains far less geographically diverse than many readers realize. After examining a decade of fiction titles recognized by The New York Times Book Review, Miller found that both publishing influence and narrative attention remain heavily concentrated in New York. She will present her findings at the annual AWP Conference, to be held in Baltimore, MD, on March 7 at 9 AM in Room 315 of the Baltimore Convention Center.

“I advocate for local media to actively support authors who are self-published or working with small presses. Writers should not have to wait for national media recognition,” she concludes. “As small presses and independent publishing houses continue to expand, so too does the importance of diversifying media coverage and elevating voices beyond traditional publishing centers.”

Anesa Miller is an award-winning writer, novelist, and scholar with a Ph.D. in Slavic Languages and Literatures from the University of Kansas and an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Idaho. A recipient of an Individual Artist Fellowship from the Ohio Arts Council, her poems and prose have appeared in respected literary journals including The Kenyon Review, Cream City Review, and Spoon River Poetry Review. Her novel I Never Do This was published by Sibylline Press in 2024, with her earlier novel Our Orbit reissued in 2025. After a distinguished academic career as a translator, editor, and educator, Miller now writes full-time, focusing on literary fiction and poetry.

https://anesamiller.com/

