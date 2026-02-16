Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: Feb. 16 – Feb. 21, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Feb. 16
Office closed – Presidents’ Day
Tuesday, Feb. 17
9:15 a.m. Convene Utah Tech Month roundtable
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Meet with staff on legislative priorities
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Meet with students from the Carden Memorial school
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
1:15 p.m. Meet with leadership of Vail Resorts and Park City Mountain
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meet with Alan Jagolinzer, Vice Dean for Programmes, University of Cambridge
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:45 p.m. Meet with Dr. Greg Peterson, President of Salt Lake Community College
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:15 p.m. Meet with state employee of the month
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meeting with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Feb. 18
4:45 p.m. Speak at the “America at 250 Forum” with Gov. Moore and Gov. Stitt
Location: The Pew Charitable Trusts, Washington, D.C.
7:30 p.m. Republican Governors Association (RGA) dinner
Location: Washington, D.C.
Thursday, Feb. 19
8:15 a.m. RGA executive roundtable breakfast and discussion with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
Location: Conrad Washington DC, Washington, D.C.
9:30 a.m. Speak at Politico Live
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C.
10:45 a.m. RGA executive roundtable discussion with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Location: Conrad Washington DC, Washington, D.C.
12:00 p.m. RGA executive roundtable luncheon
Location: Conrad Washington DC, Washington, D.C.
1:15 p.m. RGA governors-only meeting
Location: Conrad Washington DC, Washington, D.C.
3:30 p.m. Meet with Laurene Powell Jobs
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C.
6:00 p.m. RGA reception
Location: The National Building Museum, Washington, D.C.
7:00 p.m. Speak at RGA executive roundtable dinner
Location: The National Building Museum, Washington, D.C.
Friday, Feb. 20
8:30 a.m. National Governors Association (NGA) governors business session
Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.
12:30 p.m. NGA governors lunch session
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C.
2:30 p.m. NGA opening plenary session
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C.
6:15 p.m. Governors reception at British Ambassador’s Residence
Location: Residence of the British Ambassador, Washington, D.C.
7:30 p.m. RGA Chairman’s Circle, Statesmen, and Cabinet Gubernatorial dinner with Sec. Doug Burgum
Location: The National Building Museum, Washington, D.C.
Saturday, Feb. 21
8:00 a.m. Western Governors’ Association (WGA) breakfast
Location: Department of the Interior, Washington, D.C.
9:30 a.m. NGA Meet with state robotics team at the Robotics Championship
Location: Daughters of the American Revolution National Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
10:30 a.m. NGA main stage Saturday session
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C.
12:15 p.m. NGA governors lunch and business session
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C.
2:00 p.m. NGA main stage permitting session
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C.
3:00 p.m. NGA Reigniting the American Dream Funders Roundtable
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C.
4:00 p.m. Speak at NGA and WGA reception
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C.
6:00 p.m. Dinner in honor of the Governors of the States and Territories
Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Feb. 17 – Feb. 20, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Feb. 16
Office closed – Presidents’ Day
Tuesday, Feb. 17
10:00 a.m. Meet with staff on legislative priorities
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:30 a.m. Meeting with Congressman Mike Kennedy
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Meeting with Lt. Gov.’s Office Election and Administrative Directors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Meet with students from the Carden Memorial school
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Executive Director of the Utah Department of Workforce Services Casey Cameron and Interim Homeless Coordinator Nick Coleman
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meeting with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Feb. 18
11:00 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:15 p.m. Meet with Davis Technical College Students of the Year
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
12:30 p.m. Meeting with Executive Director of the Utah Department of Human Services Tracy Gruber
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meet with Helper City Mayor and constituents for Rural Day on the Hill
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Feb. 19
10:00 a.m. Host public office hours
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Meet with Utah State University students
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Feb. 20
No public meetings
