Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: Feb. 16 – Feb. 21, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Feb. 16
Office closed – Presidents’ Day

Tuesday, Feb. 17
9:15 a.m. Convene Utah Tech Month roundtable
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Meet with staff on legislative priorities
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Meet with students from the Carden Memorial school
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

1:15 p.m. Meet with leadership of Vail Resorts and Park City Mountain
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meet with Alan Jagolinzer, Vice Dean for Programmes, University of Cambridge
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:45 p.m. Meet with Dr. Greg Peterson, President of Salt Lake Community College
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:15 p.m. Meet with state employee of the month
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meeting with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Feb. 18
4:45 p.m. Speak at the “America at 250 Forum” with Gov. Moore and Gov. Stitt
Location: The Pew Charitable Trusts, Washington, D.C.

7:30 p.m. Republican Governors Association (RGA) dinner
Location: Washington, D.C.

Thursday, Feb. 19

8:15 a.m. RGA executive roundtable breakfast and discussion with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
Location: Conrad Washington DC, Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. Speak at Politico Live
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C.

10:45 a.m. RGA executive roundtable discussion with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Location: Conrad Washington DC, Washington, D.C.

12:00 p.m. RGA executive roundtable luncheon
Location: Conrad Washington DC, Washington, D.C.

1:15 p.m. RGA governors-only meeting
Location: Conrad Washington DC, Washington, D.C.

3:30 p.m. Meet with Laurene Powell Jobs
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C.

6:00 p.m. RGA reception
Location: The National Building Museum, Washington, D.C.

7:00 p.m. Speak at RGA executive roundtable dinner
Location: The National Building Museum, Washington, D.C.


Friday, Feb. 20

8:30 a.m. National Governors Association (NGA) governors business session

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

12:30 p.m. NGA governors lunch session

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C.

2:30 p.m. NGA opening plenary session

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C. 

6:15 p.m. Governors reception at British Ambassador’s Residence

Location: Residence of the British Ambassador, Washington, D.C.

7:30 p.m. RGA Chairman’s Circle, Statesmen, and Cabinet Gubernatorial dinner with Sec. Doug Burgum

Location: The National Building Museum, Washington, D.C.

Saturday, Feb. 21

8:00 a.m. Western Governors’ Association (WGA) breakfast

Location: Department of the Interior, Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. NGA Meet with state robotics team at the Robotics Championship

Location: Daughters of the American Revolution National Headquarters, Washington, D.C. 

10:30 a.m. NGA main stage Saturday session

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C. 

12:15 p.m. NGA governors lunch and business session

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C. 

2:00 p.m. NGA main stage permitting session

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C. 

3:00 p.m. NGA Reigniting the American Dream Funders Roundtable

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C. 

4:00 p.m. Speak at NGA and WGA reception

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C. 

6:00 p.m. Dinner in honor of the Governors of the States and Territories

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Feb. 17 – Feb. 20, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**


Monday, Feb. 16
Office closed – Presidents’ Day

Tuesday, Feb. 17
10:00 a.m. Meet with staff on legislative priorities
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

11:30 a.m. Meeting with Congressman Mike Kennedy
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Meeting with Lt. Gov.’s Office Election and Administrative Directors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Meet with students from the Carden Memorial school
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Executive Director of the Utah Department of Workforce Services Casey Cameron and Interim Homeless Coordinator Nick Coleman
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meeting with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Feb. 18
11:00 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:15 p.m. Meet with Davis Technical College Students of the Year

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

12:30 p.m. Meeting with Executive Director of the Utah Department of Human Services Tracy Gruber

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meet with Helper City Mayor and constituents for Rural Day on the Hill

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Feb. 19

10:00 a.m. Host public office hours
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 

1:00 p.m. Meet with Utah State University students
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 


Friday, Feb. 20

No public meetings 

