Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market to Reach US$22.7Bn by 2032 at 9.6% CAGR: Persistence Market Resaerch

continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems market

Continuous glucose monitoring systems market expands with tech advances, rising diabetes cases, and growing digital health integration worldwide.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems market is poised for robust expansion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2032. Valued at US$ 11.9 Bn in 2025, the market is forecast to reach US$ 22.7 Bn by the end of 2032, reflecting accelerating adoption of advanced diabetes management technologies worldwide. Historical growth between 2019 and 2024 stood at a CAGR of 8.2%, underscoring sustained demand momentum.

Market Overview

Continuous glucose monitoring systems have transformed diabetes care by providing real-time insights into blood glucose levels through minimally invasive sensors. Unlike traditional fingerstick testing, CGM devices continuously track glucose fluctuations and transmit data to connected devices, enabling patients and healthcare professionals to make informed decisions. This proactive approach improves glycemic control, reduces complications, and enhances quality of life for millions living with diabetes.

Rising global diabetes prevalence remains the primary growth catalyst. Sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and aging populations are contributing to a surge in type 1 and type 2 diabetes cases. As awareness of long-term complications grows, patients and providers are increasingly turning to CGM solutions for comprehensive monitoring and timely interventions.

Key Market Drivers

Technological advancement continues to redefine the competitive landscape. Manufacturers are investing heavily in sensor accuracy, extended wear duration, and seamless device integration. Modern CGM systems incorporate advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to interpret glucose trends, predict fluctuations, and deliver actionable insights. These innovations reduce false alarms and enhance data reliability, strengthening patient trust and clinical confidence.

Favorable reimbursement policies and supportive government initiatives in developed economies are further stimulating market expansion. Increased focus on personalized medicine and patient-centric care models is also driving demand for continuous monitoring technologies.

Market Restraints

Despite strong growth prospects, affordability and accessibility remain key challenges. High upfront costs, recurring sensor expenses, and maintenance requirements can limit adoption, particularly in developing economies and underserved communities. While reimbursement frameworks are expanding in developed markets, out-of-pocket costs still present barriers for many patients.

Regulatory complexity also influences market dynamics. Approval processes vary significantly across regions, requiring substantial clinical evidence to demonstrate safety, accuracy, and effectiveness. Navigating diverse regulatory pathways can delay product launches and increase operational costs for manufacturers seeking global expansion.

Emerging Opportunities

Integration of CGM systems into broader digital health ecosystems is unlocking new value. Connectivity with mobile health applications, electronic health records, and telehealth platforms enables remote monitoring and real-time data sharing. This interoperability supports personalized treatment strategies and fosters collaborative care models between patients and healthcare providers.

Analysts emphasize that the convergence of personalized medicine and digital health will be central to future growth. Manufacturers are not only enhancing device functionality but also investing in user education and support programs. These initiatives strengthen engagement, promote sustained usage, and cultivate brand loyalty in an increasingly competitive market.

Competitive Landscape

Supply-side dynamics reveal strong competition among leading players such as Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, and Medtronic. Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre system has gained widespread popularity due to its convenience and reduced invasiveness. Dexcom continues to advance sensor precision and user interface capabilities, while Medtronic integrates CGM functionality with its insulin delivery systems, offering comprehensive diabetes management solutions.

These companies are expanding their global presence through strategic partnerships, product diversification, and sustained investments in research and development.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the global CGM market, driven by high diabetes prevalence, strong reimbursement frameworks, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and supportive regulatory pathways. The United States benefits from expanded coverage policies and substantial R&D investments.

Europe follows closely, with countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom demonstrating significant uptake due to favorable reimbursement policies and heightened awareness. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR through 2032. Rapidly expanding diabetic populations in China and India, coupled with healthcare modernization initiatives, are driving demand for efficient monitoring solutions.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Research Segmentation

By Component:

Transmitters and Monitors

Sensors

Insulin Pump

By End User:

Home Care Diagnostics

Hospitals

ICU/Critical Care

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, continued innovation in artificial intelligence integration, sensor miniaturization, and insulin delivery convergence will shape the next phase of industry evolution. As manufacturers expand global footprints through partnerships and regulatory approvals, the CGM market is set to play an increasingly vital role in comprehensive diabetes management strategies worldwide.

