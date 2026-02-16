One Free World International Gets Aid from Tulsa’s Blue Flame 47 to Help Persecuted Christians and Religious Minorities

Having personally endured unimaginable persecution for my faith, I know the critical importance of faithful allies who step up to help those suffering in silence.” — Rev. Majed El Shafie

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Free World International (OFWI), the Toronto-based international human rights organization dedicated to advocating for persecuted religious minorities and victims of human rights violations worldwide, is proud to be partnered with Tulsa-based ministry Blue Flame 47. The support from Blue Flame 47 has strengthened OFWI's vital work in assisting, rescuing, and supporting persecuted Christians and other religious minorities in the Middle East.Founded by Rev. Majed El Shafie, OFWI operates in multiple countries, conducting daring rescue missions, advocating to governments, raising global awareness, and providing direct aid to those facing torture, imprisonment, and death for their faith. Rev. El Shafie himself survived severe persecution in Egypt—where, after converting from Islam to Christianity, he was arrested, tortured, and sentenced to death—before fleeing to Canada and establishing OFWI as a voice for the voiceless.Through this alliance, Blue Flame 47—led by Pastors Scott Norvell and Shari Norvell—has come alongside OFWI to support its ongoing efforts. Blue Flame 47, a global ministry, local church, and non-profit, shares a commitment to kingdom values, love, hope, and standing with the oppressed.Says Rev. Majed El Shafie: "Having personally endured unimaginable persecution for my faith, I know the critical importance of faithful allies who step up to help those suffering in silence. I want to publicly thank Pastor Scott Norvell and the entire Blue Flame 47 team from the bottom of my heart—and in front of the whole world—for their generous support and partnership. Their willingness to join us in this mission brings hope and tangible help to persecuted believers in the Middle East who desperately need rescue and restoration. God is using this collaboration to save lives and advance freedom."For more information about One Free World International, visit www.ofwi.org . To learn about Blue Flame 47, visit www.blueflame47.com About One Free World International: OFWI is an international human rights organization dedicated to being a voice for persecuted religious minorities and victims of human rights violations around the world. Based in Toronto, Canada, OFWI has chapters in 28 countries around the world. Our work ranges from conducting daring rescue missions, building bridges between communities, advocating for persecuted minorities to governments around the world, and raising awareness about those who are persecuted for their beliefs through media, events, and online. OFWI is a not-for-profit organization. Our work is wholly supported through the voluntary donations of our friends, members, and supporters. For more information, visit https://ofwi.org/

