Alfalfa Market Growth Driven by Animal Feed and Pet Protein Demand by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Alfalfa Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $30.79 billion in 2025 to $32.8 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The alfalfa market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by several factors related to livestock farming and animal nutrition. As global demand for nutritious cattle feed rises, the market is poised for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, and regional outlook shaping the alfalfa industry.

Steady Increase in Alfalfa Market Size and Future Outlook

The alfalfa market size has shown strong advancement, expected to grow from $30.79 billion in 2025 to $32.8 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the past years is mainly due to the expansion of livestock farming operations, a rising need for nutritious feed, an increase in dairy and meat production, favorable growing conditions for alfalfa, and the development of international fodder trade networks.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand even further, reaching $43.77 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 7.5%. Factors propelling this future growth include a stronger focus on sustainable animal nutrition, increasing demand for high-quality feed ingredients, wider export opportunities for forage crops, greater adoption of processed forms of alfalfa, and enhanced integration within feed supply chains. Key trends expected to shape this period include a rise in high-protein feed demand, expanded use of compressed alfalfa products, heightened incorporation of alfalfa in dairy diets, an emphasis on feed quality and digestibility, and growth in export-driven production.

Download a free sample of the alfalfa market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10405&type=smp

Understanding Alfalfa and Its Uses

Alfalfa, scientifically known as Medicago sativa, is a legume plant characterized by its bluish-purple flowers and origins in Western Asia. It is predominantly cultivated as a pasture crop for cattle feed. While alfalfa is mainly used for livestock nutrition, humans also consume it as a garnish, and it is believed to help inhibit cholesterol absorption in the stomach.

Factors Fueling Growth in the Global Alfalfa Market

One of the primary growth drivers for the alfalfa market is the rising demand for animal feed globally. Animal feed comprises edible materials providing essential energy and nutrients to animals. Alfalfa hay serves as a rich protein source for cattle and horses, especially beneficial for beef cattle fed on low-quality forage like grass hay or corn stalks. The increasing need for quality animal feed has directly supported the expansion of the alfalfa market.

For example, in March 2024, data from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board in the UK showed poultry feed production increased from 3,434.1 million tonnes in 2022-2023 to 3,567.5 million tonnes in 2023-2024, representing a 3.9% growth. This rise in animal feed production underscores the mounting demand that continues to boost the alfalfa market.

View the full alfalfa market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alfalfa-global-market-report

Regional Dynamics Highlighting Growth Potential in Alfalfa

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global alfalfa market. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the upcoming years. The market report covers several important regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on alfalfa industry trends.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Alfalfa Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Crop Production Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crop-production-global-market-report

Crop Production Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crop-production-global-market-report

Plant Factory Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-factory-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.