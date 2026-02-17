Zarina Del Mar’s 3D Movement System Challenges One-Size-Fits-All Fitness With Male and Female Body Differences

Zarina Del Mar

Zarina Del Mar calls for greater awareness of how movement affects men and women differently, emphasizing the need for female-informed fitness approaches

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Movement is universal, but its impact on the human body is not one-size-fits-all. Zarina Del Mar, creator of the 3D Movement System, is bringing attention to the significant physiological differences between male and female bodies, emphasizing how these differences influence mobility, recovery, and long-term physical health. As more individuals seek personalized approaches to fitness and longevity, Del Mar’s work is helping reshape how movement systems are designed for both men and women.

According to Del Mar, many modern fitness systems have historically been developed using male physiology as the baseline, often overlooking the biological realities unique to women. These differences, she explains, influence everything from joint stability and mobility to recovery speed and long-term resilience.

“Movement is universal, but how the body responds to movement is deeply individual,” says Del Mar. “Men and women have different hormonal environments, structural considerations, and recovery patterns. Understanding these differences is essential for creating sustainable and effective fitness practices.”

Movement specialists have observed that men tend to lose mobility more rapidly with age, in some cases up to twice as fast as women. At the same time, women’s bodies often demonstrate faster recovery responses in certain contexts. These differences reflect distinct structural and neurological adaptations that influence how the body responds to stress, training, and aging.

To learn more about the differences between the male and female body, watch these videos:

https://youtube.com/shorts/d0RhLSciQJg?si=prwk3puV--niMeiH

https://youtube.com/shorts/iFYqp_smaWQ?si=iUxJrtszgBkVKPMt

Women’s bodies also undergo unique biological processes, including hormonal cycles, pregnancy, and childbirth, that affect connective tissue, muscle coordination, and overall movement patterns.

“Men fitness instructors have never given birth,” explains Del Mar. “While they may be highly skilled and knowledgeable, they do not have the lived experience of existing inside a female body. Women’s bodies adapt, recover, and respond to movement differently, and those differences deserve to be acknowledged.”

Del Mar emphasizes that physical capability is not defined by size or external appearance, but by internal function and neuromuscular coordination.

“Some men are small, and some women are larger in size. Fitness does not depend on size,” she says. “What matters is what is happening inside the body, how the nervous system communicates, how joints stabilize, and how the body moves in three-dimensional space.”

Through her 3D Movement System, Del Mar teaches multidirectional movement patterns designed to improve mobility, strengthen the nervous system, and support long-term functional health. Her approach focuses on helping individuals move more efficiently while reducing strain, improving coordination, and supporting lifelong physical resilience.

Del Mar has also shared educational content on Instagram, including two recent videos exploring the physiological and functional differences between male and female bodies. These videos aim to increase awareness and help individuals better understand how movement uniquely affects their own bodies.

“The goal is not to divide fitness by gender,” says Del Mar. “The goal is to understand the body more deeply so we can support it more intelligently. When movement respects the body’s design, people can preserve mobility, strength, and confidence throughout their lives.”

As awareness grows around personalized health and longevity, Del Mar continues to advocate for movement approaches that recognize biological differences while empowering individuals to build lasting physical capability.

About Zarina Del Mar

Zarina Del Mar is the creator of the 3D Movement System and founder of the 3D Training School. A Certified Smart Movement Specialist and graduate of the Laban/Bartenieff Institute of Movement Studies, she developed her method to help individuals restore natural mobility, improve coordination, and build long-term physical resilience. Her programs, which have reached more than one million women worldwide, emphasize intelligent, efficient movement practices that support the body’s natural design and promote lifelong functional health.

