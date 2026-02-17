Dent Blanche Dental and Dr. Radwa Saad Shine at the 65th Quadrille Ball at The Plaza Hotel, Reinforcing Community Impact

Dr. Radwa Saad Founder of Dent Blanche Dental and her Husband World Renowned AI Scientist Prof Dr. Ahmed Elgammal at the Entrance of the 65th Quadrille Ball Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad with Baron and Baroness Von Arnim at the 65th Quadrille Ball at the Plaza Hotel, NYC Dr. Radwa Saad Founder of Dent Blanche Dental and HRH Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

Dent Blanche Dental and Dr. Radwa Saad Shine at the 65th Quadrille Ball at The Plaza Hotel NYC, Reinforcing Commitment to Luxury Dentistry and Community Impact

The 65th Quadrille Ball was a breathtaking celebration of elegance and purpose. Dent Blanche Dental is honored to support an event that empowers youth through education and philanthropy.” — Dr. Radwa Saad

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dent Blanche Dental , one of the most luxurious cosmetic dental practices in the United States, proudly announces its distinguished presence and sponsorship at the prestigious 65th Quadrille Ball held at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. Led by renowned cosmetic dentist Dr. Radwa Saad , the practice continues to elevate its brand of Nature-Infused Dentistry while strengthening its ties to New York’s most elegant philanthropic and social circles.The Quadrille Ball, celebrated as one of New York City’s most refined and historic social events, brought together an extraordinary gathering of philanthropists, dignitaries, and influential leaders. Among the notable attendees were Baron and Baroness Von Arnim, HRH Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, and numerous high-profile guests committed to supporting youth education and cultural initiatives. The Quadrille Ball benefits the German-American Scholarship Association, awarding scholarships to outstanding U.S. and German students and promoting cultural understanding between the two nations.________________________________________A Proud Sponsor of One of NYC’s Most Elegant EventsDent Blanche Dental served as a proud sponsor of the 65th Quadrille Ball, continuing a tradition of meaningful community involvement and philanthropic support. The luxury dental practice contributed exclusive gifts to the highly anticipated event gift bags, further reinforcing its reputation as a premium brand aligned with elegance, innovation, and giving back.Dr. Radwa Saad, owner and lead cosmetic dentist at Dent Blanche Dental, emphasized the importance of supporting educational and charitable causes:“At Dent Blanche Dental, we believe that true luxury extends beyond beautiful smiles. It includes giving back to the community and supporting initiatives that empower our youth. The Quadrille Ball represents elegance, purpose, and philanthropy—values that align perfectly with our mission.”The evening was marked by sophistication, timeless tradition, and a shared commitment to excellence—principles that mirror the elevated patient experience Dent Blanche Dental delivers every day.________________________________________Elevating Cosmetic Dentistry with Advanced Digital TechnologyDent Blanche Dental has built a national reputation for luxury cosmetic dentistry, same-day dental services, and advanced digital workflows. With over 20 years of clinical excellence, Dr. Radwa Saad continues to lead the practice at the forefront of modern dentistry.Patients at Dent Blanche Dental benefit from:• Same-day porcelain crowns and veneers using advanced CAD/CAM technology• Digital smile design and cosmetic smile makeovers• SureSmile clear aligners for discreet orthodontic treatment• State-of-the-art dental implants and restorative dentistry• Professional in-office teeth whitening• Preventive and comprehensive dental careThe practice’s signature Nature-Infused Dentistry concept combines cutting-edge technology with a serene, luxury environment—featuring private operatories, massage chairs upon request, and a calming design inspired by Switzerland’s Dent Blanche mountain.________________________________________Strategic Expansion to 950 Fifth Avenue , ManhattanAs part of its continued growth, Dent Blanche Dental is preparing for its highly anticipated expansion to 950 Fifth Avenue in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, directly across from Central Park. The boutique Fifth Avenue location is scheduled to open in Summer 2026, bringing the practice’s signature elevated dentistry experience to New York City patients.This strategic expansion reflects increasing demand from New York patients seeking high-end cosmetic dentistry combined with same-day digital solutions.Dr. Saad noted:“Many of our New York patients already travel to our Princeton location. Opening on Fifth Avenue allows us to deliver the same luxury, efficiency, and clinical excellence in the heart of Manhattan.”The Fifth Avenue office will feature:• Boutique luxury design• Advanced 3D digital dentistry systems• Same-day crown and veneer capabilities• Premium cosmetic and implant services• Concierge-level patient experience________________________________________Recognized Leadership in Modern Cosmetic DentistryDr. Radwa Saad is widely recognized as a top cosmetic dentist on the East Coast and a national speaker for Dentsply Sirona’s SureSmile program. She is an Invisalign Preferred Provider, Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI), and past president of the Mercer Dental Society.Her expertise in digital dentistry, cosmetic smile design, and same-day CAD/CAM dentistry continues to position Dent Blanche Dental as a leader in the rapidly evolving dental landscape.Through her educational platform, The Wonder Tooth Podcast, Dr. Saad also educates patients worldwide about oral health, cosmetic dentistry, and the future of AI-driven dental care.________________________________________Philanthropy and Community Engagement at the CoreParticipation in the Quadrille Ball reflects Dent Blanche Dental’s broader commitment to philanthropy and community partnership. The practice consistently supports charitable initiatives focused on education, health, and youth empowerment.By contributing to the Quadrille Ball gift bags and maintaining an active sponsorship presence, Dent Blanche Dental reinforces its brand promise: delivering excellence not only in dentistry but also in community impact.________________________________________Experience Elevated DentistryPatients seeking a cosmetic dentist in Princeton NJ or a luxury dentist in Manhattan, NYC can experience the Dent Blanche difference—where advanced technology meets personalized, concierge-level care.From same-day smile transformations to comprehensive cosmetic treatment planning, Dent Blanche Dental continues to redefine what modern dentistry can look and feel like.________________________________________Ready to elevate your smile with one of the most luxurious cosmetic dental practices in the U.S.?Schedule your consultation today with Dent Blanche Dental:• Website: https://dentblanchedental.com • Princeton Location: 3640 Lawrenceville Rd, Princeton, NJ, 08540• Coming Summer 2026: 950 Fifth Avenue, Upper East Side, New York, NY, 10075Appointments are limited. Discover the power of same-day digital dentistry, cosmetic smile makeovers, and Nature-Infused luxury care with Dr. Radwa Saad.________________________________________Media Contact:Dent Blanche DentalPhone: (609) 890-1888Website: https://dentblanchedental.com ________________________________________About Dent Blanche DentalDent Blanche Dental is a premier luxury cosmetic and implant dental practice led by Dr. Radwa Saad. Known for its Nature-Infused Dentistry concept, the practice combines advanced digital technology, same-day CAD/CAM dentistry, and concierge-level care to deliver exceptional patient experiences. With an established Princeton, New Jersey location and a new Fifth Avenue Manhattan boutique opening in Summer 2026, Dent Blanche Dental continues to set the standard for elevated modern dentistry.

