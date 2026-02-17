New Zealand Tech Startup BreastFriend Disrupts Maternal Health Market Following Rapid Sell-Outs

New Zealand's Viral Breast pump, the Breasties.

Auckland startup BreastFriend reports record growth and repeat sell-outs as it disrupts the NZ maternal health market with inclusive, peer-supported technology.

TAURANGA, BAY OF PLENTY, NEW ZEALAND, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BreastFriend, a New Zealand-based maternal health brand, has announced its third major restock of signature wearable breast pumps following a period of unprecedented demand. Since beginning operations in July, the startup has experienced consecutive sell-outs, signalling a significant shift in how New Zealand parents approach nursing technology and peer-to-peer support.

Founded by Marie-Claire (MC) following a personal journey with pregnancy redundancy and the challenges of exclusive pumping, BreastFriend transitioned from a garage-based startup into a high-growth market disruptor in under a year. The upcoming restock, scheduled for late February, is designed to address a growing waitlist of New Zealand mothers seeking alternatives to traditional, high-cost medical suppliers.

The success of BreastFriend is attributed to a community-centric operational model that prioritises human interaction over automated systems. Unlike many industry leaders that rely on static FAQ pages or redirected helpdesk tickets, the company provides direct, seven-day-of-the-week support managed by the founder herself. "The goal was never to create artificial scarcity or 'viral' hype," says founder Marie-Claire. "The demand we’ve seen since July reflects a genuine gap in the New Zealand market for premium, wearable technology that remains affordable. Mothers are looking for a reliable resource—someone who has lived the experience, rather than being redirected to a troubleshooting page during a stressful moment."

Beyond its wearable design, BreastFriend has introduced a new standard for inclusivity in the local industry. While standard pumps often offer limited sizing, BreastFriend provides 12 different flange sizes to ensure proper fit and reduce physical discomfort. Every unit includes a nipple ruler and guidance to eliminate the trial and error often associated with nursing hardware. This focus on anatomical inclusivity and strategic price positioning ensures high-end pumping technology is accessible to a wider range of New Zealand families.

BreastFriend represents a quintessential "Kiwi DIY" success story, born from the founder's own professional setback during pregnancy. This personal connection has fostered a loyal community of users who advocate for the brand’s empathetic approach to customer service, which includes personal logistics management to ensure urgent deliveries reach mothers in need. As the company prepares for its February restock, the focus remains on scaling the business to meet the needs of the New Zealand mother.

About BreastFriend:

BreastFriend is a New Zealand-owned and operated maternal health company specializing in wearable breast pump technology. Founded on the principles of empathy, inclusivity, and affordability, BreastFriend provides high-quality nursing solutions and peer-to-peer support for the modern breastfeeding journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.