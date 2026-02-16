Space Landscape Designs completes bespoke plunge pool project in Sydney’s Northern Beaches
Compact plunge pool design in Seaforth, Northern Beaches, featuring light stone coping, tropical planting, and a raised timber deck for relaxed outdoor entertaining.
Fully tiled small plunge pool framed by natural stone cladding and lush greenery, demonstrating how thoughtful design maximises space in Sydney backyards.
As block sizes become tighter, plunge pools are increasingly seen as a practical alternative to traditional swimming pools. This Seaforth project demonstrates how a smaller pool footprint can still deliver strong visual presence, comfort, and everyday usability.
Designed and approved under a Complying Development Certificate (CDC), the plunge pool features a clean, geometric form that complements the surrounding architecture. Fully tiled for durability, the pool is framed by light stone coping that enhances the sense of space and openness within the backyard.
A natural stone feature wall introduces texture and contrast, while tropical planting softens the edges of the pool and improves privacy. The surrounding timber deck provides a dedicated area for sun lounging and relaxation, allowing the space to function as both a visual focal point and a practical outdoor retreat.
This project reflects Space Landscape Designs’ experience in designing plunge pools in Sydney that balance aesthetics, approvals, and long-term usability. Each detail has been carefully planned to ensure the pool enhances the way the space is used year-round.
About Space Landscape Designs
Based in Sydney, Space Landscape Designs is a multi-award-winning landscape design studio specialising in landscape architecture, pool design, and approvals. The studio delivers high-end residential, strata, and commercial projects across Sydney, with a strong focus on refined outdoor spaces and custom plunge pool solutions.
