New York Physician & Medical Educator Dr. Hashmat A. Rajput Releases 3 Educational Books On Heart, Brain, & Lung Health

HEART: PROBLEMS EVERY ONE SHOULD KNOW. THE BRAIN DISEASES LUNG INFECTIONS

Senior Attending Physician at Northwell Health & Assistant Professor at NY Medical College Expands Public Health Education Through Accessible Medical Literature

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Hashmat A. Rajput, MD, a Senior Attending Physician at Phelps Memorial Hospital Center of Northwell Health and Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at New York Medical College, is expanding his life mission of patient education with the release of three medically informative books designed to help the public better understand heart, brain, and lung diseases.

A Fellow of the American College of Physicians (USA) and recognized as a Thought Leader of New York through his contributions to HealthTap, Dr. Rajput has devoted his career to prevention, diagnosis, and treatment across hospitals, nursing homes, private practices, and house calls. His passion for Internal Medicine and patient-centered care now extends beyond clinical settings into accessible medical literature for everyday readers.

His three published works include:

HEART: PROBLEMS EVERY ONE SHOULD KNOW

This book focuses on chest pain and the many medical causes behind it, some of which can be serious or life-threatening. Dr. Rajput emphasizes that early understanding of symptoms and consequences can save lives. Written in clear language, the book empowers readers to recognize warning signs and seek appropriate care before complications arise.

THE BRAIN DISEASES (March 16, 2025)

Addressing one of the most urgent global health concerns, this book explores more than 600 types of brain diseases, including dementia and other neurological disorders. Dr. Rajput explains risk factors, causes, diagnosis, testing, and treatment options in a format accessible to the general public while also offering valuable insights for medical students and residents. He highlights the growing global burden of neurological conditions and stresses the importance of awareness, prevention, and proactive care.

LUNG INFECTIONS

In this comprehensive guide, Dr. Rajput examines the critical role of the lungs in sustaining life and explains how infections such as pneumonia and viral illnesses can lead to severe complications or death. Drawing from decades of experience treating patients in clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, and intensive care units, he outlines prevention strategies, symptoms, diagnostic approaches, and treatments in layman’s terms.

Throughout his career, Dr. Rajput has made a profound impact on the lives of his patients and their families. His books reflect years of hands-on clinical experience and a deep commitment to improving public health literacy. His mission remains clear: to educate, prevent disease, and empower individuals to take proactive steps toward better health.

Beyond medicine, Dr. Rajput enjoys reading, gardening, photography, and teaching. He continues to serve his community through both clinical practice and medical education.

Dr. Rajput’s books are available in Kindle and paperback editions through major online retailers: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Dr.-HASHMAT-A.-RAJPUT/author/B0DH242S5B

About Dr. Hashmat A. Rajput

Dr. Hashmat A. Rajput is a New York-based Internal Medicine physician, Senior Attending Physician at Phelps Memorial Hospital Center of Northwell Health, and Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at New York Medical College. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and has been recognized as a Thought Leader of New York for his contributions to telehealth and medical education. His work focuses on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of complex medical conditions with a patient-centered approach.

