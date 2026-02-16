The Trojan Horse Syndrome Sounds A Prophetic Alarm On Counterfeit Worship In The Modern Church

The Trojan Horse Syndrome: Counterfeit Worship and Doctrine in the Modern Church (The Trojan Horse Syndrome Series)

Dennis M. Golphin calls believers back to biblical truth and reverent awe in a bold examination of hidden compromise within today’s sanctuaries.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In The Trojan Horse Syndrome Counterfeit Worship and Doctrine in the Modern Church, author Dennis M. Golphin delivers a sobering and urgent message to believers concerned about the spiritual direction of today’s Church. Drawing on the ancient image of Troy welcoming a deceptive gift within its gates, Golphin argues that the most dangerous threats to the Church are not cultural pressures from outside, but subtle compromises already embraced within.

Golphin contends that in the pursuit of relevance and growth, many congregations have unknowingly opened their doors to influences that dilute biblical truth. Entertainment styled as worship, personality driven leadership elevated above Christ, and therapeutic messages that soften the demands of the cross have, he writes, replaced reverence with performance. The result is not renewal, but spiritual erosion.

The Trojan Horse Syndrome is not framed as a debate over worship preferences or stylistic differences. Instead, it is presented as both a prophetic warning and a practical roadmap for restoration. Golphin challenges readers to evaluate whether modern practices strengthen discipleship or merely satisfy cultural expectations. He urges a return to awe, holiness, and doctrinal clarity as the foundation of authentic church life.

Within its pages, readers will find an examination of how contemporary “Trojan Horses” infiltrate congregations and reshape priorities. Golphin explores why entertainment driven services and feel good preaching often leave believers spiritually undernourished. He also outlines biblical guardrails designed to help churches resist counterfeit doctrine and recover a Christ centered focus.

The book calls pastors, ministry leaders, and lay believers alike to greater discernment and courage. Rather than condemning the Church, Golphin’s aim is reform and revival. He emphasizes that renewal begins with humility, repentance, and a renewed vision of God’s holiness. The foreword by Clifford Johnson reinforces the urgency of the message and affirms the need for sober reflection in a rapidly changing spiritual landscape.

Dennis M. Golphin is a Christian author and teacher committed to strengthening the doctrinal foundations of the Church. With The Trojan Horse Syndrome, he launches a series dedicated to equipping believers to discern truth, defend sound doctrine, and pursue authentic worship in their generation.

