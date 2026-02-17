Mi-Tyme Reignites Classic R&B Sound in Collaboration with Grammy Award–Winning Producer

Single Cover for Make It Last

The Chicago/Los Angeles based trio reemerges with “Make It Last”, a heartfelt anthem celebrating commitment, growth and enduring love.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mi-Tyme returns with their latest single, "Make It Last” continuing their dedication to timeless R&B and authentic musical expression. This heartfelt R&B ballad centers on preserving love through the ups and downs of a relationship, capturing the emotional reality of navigating challenges while choosing commitment, longevity and love.Listen to the official single here: https://song.link/Mi-Tyme Written by all three members of the group “Make It Last” blends soulful melodies with raw, relatable storytelling that speaks to couples who understand that real love, while not perfect, requires patience, growth, and perseverance. The track is produced by Kenneth “Musicman” Sparks of Mi-Tyme alongside Grammy Award–winning producer Lamar “LAX” Alexander (Muni Long), delivering a rich, polished sound that enhances the song’s emotional depth.Mi-Tyme (pronounced My Time) is an R&B trio with Leon, Greg and Ken.Leon “L” Cunningham’s passion for music began at an early age in Chicago, where he was inspired by his family’s involvement in an R&B group. Growing up around music helped shape his talents in singing, songwriting, and performing. Influenced by legendary artists such as Prince, Michael Jackson, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Bobby Brown, and Jackie Wilson, he developed a dynamic style rooted in classic R&B and soulful performance.Greg “G” Brown began singing in church at a young age in Chicago, where R&B, gospel, and blues shaped his musical style. Influenced by artists such as The Isley Brothers, Public Announcement, Brian McKnight, and D'Angelo, he developed his writing and sound rooted in soulful and contemporary R&B.Kenneth “K” Sparks began his musical journey in the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio, starting on saxophone before expanding into production, songwriting, and singing. With a music minor from The Ohio State University, his sound is shaped by R&B, gospel, jazz, and classical influences. He draws inspiration from artists and producers like Babyface, Teddy Riley, Keith Sweat, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis.Kenneth connected with Leon and Greg in 2007 during the Myspace era, where their shared passion for R&B formed a strong brotherhood. They performed throughout the Greater Chicago area for several years, honing their artistry and sound. Influenced by icons such as Babyface, New Edition, 112, Jagged Edge, H-Town, Dru Hill, Public Announcement, and Jodeci, Mi-Tyme developed a style rooted in rich harmonies, emotional depth, and timeless songwriting. After a 10-year hiatus, they’re excited to return and reconnect with R&B fans.Blending smooth melodies with modern production, the group delivers music that explores love, vulnerability, and real-life relationships with authenticity and depth. Mi-Tyme’s sound balances classic R&B soul with a fresh, current feel—bridging generations while remaining firmly in the now. With chemistry at the core and emotion in every record, L, K, and G aim to create music that resonates and stands the test of time.Stay tuned for Mi-Tyme’s upcoming releases as they prepareFor more information:Official Website www.mitymemusic.com Social Media https://www.instagram.com/mitymemusic/ Contact E-mail for Press Inquiries Contact@mitymemusic.com

