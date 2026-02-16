Maria Rivera Captures Hearts With The Thing About Lily And Announces Summer Book Signing On Connecticut Shoreline

The Thing About Lily by Maria Rivera

Beloved Connecticut author continues her faith-infused storytelling journey with a powerful romance and hometown celebration for her third novel, Dropping Perez

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Maria Rivera invites readers into a deeply emotional story of restoration and love in her novel The Thing About Lily, a heartfelt work set in the vibrant community of Washington Heights. Through richly drawn characters and faith-centered themes, Rivera explores the courage it takes to confront the past and embrace new beginnings.

The story follows Lily Cruz, a resilient mother striving to create stability after years of hardship. Balancing her job at Havana Heights, pursuing her degree in graphic arts, and preparing to reunite with family arriving from Cuba, Lily’s life is finally beginning to feel hopeful. Yet the emotional wounds she carries make vulnerability feel impossible.

When she meets Raymond Sanchez, a widowed pastor stepping into his new role at Iglesia de Esperanza Y Victoria, an unexpected connection begins to form. As Raymond mentors Lily on her final academic project, both must confront their own fears about love, faith, and second chances. Rivera skillfully portrays the quiet bravery required to trust again, offering readers a moving narrative about redemption, healing, and the transformative power of grace.

Praised for its emotional depth and authentic cultural backdrop, The Thing About Lily resonates with readers who appreciate contemporary romance grounded in faith and family. Rivera’s vivid depiction of Washington Heights adds warmth and texture, creating a world filled with resilience, community, and hope.

In addition to her latest release, Rivera is celebrating her continued literary journey with an upcoming summer book signing for her third novel, Dropping Perez. The event will take place at the Sandpiper Restaurant on Cosey Beach in East Haven, Connecticut — the town she proudly calls home. The beachfront setting holds special significance, as several scenes in Dropping Perez unfold at the Sandpiper itself, offering readers a unique opportunity to experience the story where it comes to life.

Maria Rivera’s growing body of work reflects her passion for storytelling that uplifts, inspires, and honors the complexity of real human relationships.

Readers are invited to explore her full collection of books, upcoming events, and author updates by visiting her official website at https://mariariverabooks.com.

The Thing About Lily is available now — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/deTzxsh

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.