Jovias And The Exiled Seven Reimagines A Forgotten War Between Judgment And Mercy

Jose M. Peralta delivers a dark biblical fantasy where fallen angels confront divine law, human corruption, and the cost of compassion.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Jovias and the Exiled Seven: Fallen Wings, Relentless Hope, author Jose M. Peralta presents a gripping biblical fantasy rooted in ancient myth and spiritual conflict. The novel opens with a provocative premise: before hell rose, heaven judged its own.

Set against the backdrop of a world corrupted by celestial rebellion, the story centers on Jovias and six other angels who refuse to dominate humanity or accept worship. While other Watchers descend into corruption, giving rise to giants and widespread bloodshed, Jovias and his companions choose restraint. Their refusal to exploit power leads not to praise, but to condemnation.

Stripped of their wings and branded as exiles, the Seven are cast into history as witnesses to devastation. They endure the Flood, the destruction of the Nephilim, and the suffering of innocent lives caught between divine judgment and demonic ambition. Bound by heavenly law yet driven by compassion, Jovias must navigate a fractured world where faith falters and silence from above deepens uncertainty.

Jose crafts a narrative that explores the tension between obedience and mercy. As darkness resurfaces and ancient evils return, Jovias confronts a haunting question: is unwavering obedience worth the cost of compassion, or is mercy worth the risk of eternal punishment? The novel frames this dilemma within a sweeping cosmic struggle that history has forgotten, but whose echoes remain.

Blending theological imagination with epic fantasy elements, Jovias and the Exiled Seven delves into themes of accountability, sacrifice, and the moral weight of power. The portrayal of fallen angels is neither simplistic nor romanticized. Instead, Jose presents layered characters wrestling with guilt, hope, and the consequences of choice.

Fallen Wings, Relentless Hope is the first book in an upcoming series, with Book 2 coming soon.

Jose M. Peralta introduces a world where divine authority and moral conviction collide, creating a saga that questions whether true strength lies in dominance or in restraint. Jovias and the Exiled Seven stands as a dramatic exploration of fallen wings, relentless hope, and the enduring struggle between judgment and mercy.

Jose M. Peralta was born and raised in New York City to immigrant parents. He is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran after twenty years of service. He lives in Northeast Pennsylvania with his wife, Maritza, their two sons, Josiah and Jovanny, and their cat, Nani.

