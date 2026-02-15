Attorney General James Announces Arrest and Arraignment of Buffalo Police Officer on Murder Charge

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the arrest and arraignment of Lance Woods, 53, of Lewiston, on the charge of Murder in the Second Degree in connection with the murder of Alexis Skoczylas. Lance Woods is a police officer with the Buffalo Police Department (BPD).

Woods was arraigned today by Town of Somerset Justice of the Peace Pamela Rider, who presided over today’s proceedings in Niagara County’s centralized arraignment part. Woods has been remanded into custody.

On Saturday, February 14, while at home with his family, Woods allegedly shot his wife, Ms. Skoczylas, causing her death.

Pursuant to New York Executive Law Section 70-b, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The OAG would like to thank the Town of Lewiston Police Department, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Niagara Falls Police Department, and the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office for their partnership.

Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless found guilty at trial or by plea.