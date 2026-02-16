My Son’s Conviction Gives Voice To A Mother’s Unimaginable Grief And Enduring Faith

MY SON'S CONVICTION - A Mother's Life Sentence by Latrenna Huey

A deeply moving memoir by Latrenna Huey that explores loss, incarceration, addiction, and the fragile yet resilient nature of faith.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Latrenna Huey delivers a powerful and emotionally honest memoir with My Son’s Conviction A Mother’s Life Sentence, a deeply personal account of a mother navigating profound loss, uncertainty, and spiritual reckoning. Through raw reflection and unwavering honesty, Huey shares what it means to love children whose lives have been overtaken by the criminal justice system and addiction, and the emotional toll that reality exacts on a mother’s heart.

My Son’s Conviction centers on Huey’s experience as a mother whose youngest son is serving a life sentence in prison, while her oldest son battles drug addiction and cycles in and out of jail. As she confronts these realities, Huey chronicles the daily heartbreak, fear, and helplessness that accompany loving children she cannot protect or save. The book captures the quiet suffering that unfolds beyond courtrooms and prison walls, revealing how incarceration punishes entire families, not just the convicted.

Throughout the memoir, Huey explores the complex relationship between grief and faith. As a woman grounded in belief, she wrestles openly with moments when her faith is shaken, questioned, and at times feels completely lost. Rather than presenting a simplified spiritual journey, she documents the ebb and flow of belief, showing how faith can fracture under unbearable weight and later reemerge in unexpected ways.

The inspiration behind the book comes from Huey’s desire to tell the truth about motherhood under extraordinary strain. She writes not only as a grieving parent, but as a woman determined to remain standing when circumstances threaten to break her.

Written with compassion and vulnerability, My Son’s Conviction sheds light on the emotional realities of mass incarceration and addiction from a mother’s perspective. Huey gives voice to the loneliness, shame, resilience, and hope that coexist in families impacted by these systems.

Latrenna Huey is an author who writes from lived experience, using storytelling as a means of healing, truth telling, and connection. Through her work, she honors the complexity of faith and the enduring bond between a mother and her children.

