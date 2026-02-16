Fine Home Construction Inc. Expands Full-Home Remodeling Services Across San Francisco Neighborhoods

San Mateo contractor brings kitchen, bath, ADU expertise to Pacific Heights, Mission, Noe Valley homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fine Home Construction Inc. (License #1120368), a full-service construction and remodeling company based in San Mateo, announces the expansion of its residential services across San Francisco neighborhoods including Pacific Heights, Mission District, Noe Valley, and the Marina. The company will bring its comprehensive remodeling expertise—including kitchen and bathroom renovations, ADU construction, and full-home renovations—to homeowners throughout the city."Our recent Noe Valley kitchen transformation—converting a cramped 1980s galley into a 40% more energy-efficient space with matte black cabinetry and quartz waterfalls—demonstrates the craftsmanship San Francisco homeowners can now expect from us," said a Fine Home Construction Inc. spokesperson. "We've built our reputation in San Mateo on integrity, accountability, and excellence. Now we're ready to serve San Francisco communities with that same commitment to quality."The expansion comes as Bay Area homeowners increasingly seek eco-friendly remodeling solutions and accessory dwelling unit (ADU) construction to address California's housing challenges. Fine Home Construction Inc. specializes in energy-efficient upgrades, earthquake-retrofit compliance, and sustainable construction methods across all projects.Services Now Available in San Francisco: Kitchen Remodeling – Custom designs blending Houzz 2026 dark wood trends with functionalityBathroom Remodeling – Complete renovations from wet-room conversions to luxury finishesADU Construction – Permitted accessory dwelling units designed for maximum value and rental incomeFull-Home Renovations – Comprehensive remodels managed from planning to completion Roof Repair and Replacement – Quality roofing solutions for Bay Area weather resilienceNew Construction – Ground-up residential building projectsAll projects include comprehensive warranties, transparent communication, and adherence to California Title 24 energy standards.Commitment to Sustainable Building:Fine Home Construction Inc. implements eco-friendly practices on every project, including energy-efficient materials, low-flow fixtures reducing water use by up to 40%, and waste reduction strategies. The company's focus on green building aligns with San Francisco's environmental goals and helps homeowners reduce long-term energy costs."Our clients care about the environmental impact of their remodels," the spokesperson added. "We integrate sustainable solutions without compromising on quality, design, or timelines."Bay Area Expertise:With its base in San Mateo and expansion into San Francisco, Fine Home Construction Inc. serves Peninsula and city homeowners who value detailed craftsmanship and honest business practices. BBB-accredited since May 2025, the company maintains transparent pricing, licensed contractors (#1120368), and a customer-first approach.Fine Home Construction Inc. provides free estimates and detailed project consultations. Visit their website or call them for more information!About Fine Home Construction Inc.Fine Home Construction Inc. is a full-service construction and remodeling company based in San Mateo, California. The company specializes in residential projects including kitchen and bathroom remodeling, ADU construction, full-home renovations, roof repair, and new construction. With core values of integrity, accountability, sustainability, and excellence, Fine Home Construction Inc. delivers quality craftsmanship backed by comprehensive warranties. License #1120368. Serving San Mateo County and San Francisco.

