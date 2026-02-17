Festival of Undiscovered Grapes Celebrates Successful San Jose Debut, Returns to Los Angeles for Third Year This March

66 Wineries from across California participated in The Festival of Undiscovered Grapes San Jose (Photo Credit: Tri Nguyen Photography)

A strong San Jose debut sets the stage for the award-winning festival’s third year in Los Angeles, spotlighting California’s lesser-known grape varieties.

The response in San Jose confirmed strong demand for discovery-driven wine experiences, and we’re excited to carry that momentum into our third year in Los Angeles.” — Allison Levine, Founder & Producer, Festival of Undiscovered Grapes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Festival of Undiscovered Grapes , recently named the #2 Best Wine Festival in the U.S. by USA Today 10Best, has successfully completed its first-ever San Jose event, marking an important milestone in the festival’s continued expansion beyond Los Angeles.The San Jose edition welcomed 350 attendees and featured 66 California wineries pouring wines made from more than 100 lesser-known and underrepresented grape varieties. True to the festival’s mission, the event intentionally excluded California’s nine most commonly planted grapes, instead spotlighting rare, historic, and often overlooked varieties that reflect the state’s broader viticultural diversity.“The decision to expand to San Jose was intentional, and the response confirmed it was the right choice,” said Allison Levine, founder and producer of the Festival of Undiscovered Grapes. “The level of curiosity and engagement from attendees showed a strong appetite for discovery-driven wine experiences in the Bay Area, and we are excited to build on that momentum.”“What stood out most in San Jose was how open and engaged the audience was,” said Eva Crawford, Creative Director of the Festival of Undiscovered Grapes. “From the beginning, the goal was to create an event that felt inviting and discovery-driven. People weren’t just tasting, they were learning, asking questions, and connecting with the wines and the people behind them, which really shaped the success of the event.”The festival also began with a VIP-only educational discussion, featuring Stuart Spencer, Executive Director of the Lodi Winegrape Commission, and Master Sommelier David Glancy of the San Francisco Wine School, setting the tone for thoughtful exploration and deeper understanding of lesser-known grape varieties.Attendees could also purchase wines from participating wineries, using a consumer-friendly model that allowed them to mix and match bottles across producers with no minimums. More than one-third of attendees purchased wine, ranging from a few bottles to multiple cases, underscoring both audience engagement and the appeal of discovery-driven purchasing.In addition to the tasting experience, each attendee received a festival booklet featuring winery profiles and post-event incentives to visit participating wineries, extending the value of the ticket beyond the day of the event and encouraging continued exploration of California wine regions.Following the successful San Jose debut, the Festival of Undiscovered Grapes now turns its attention back to Los Angeles, where it will return for its third year on March 28, 2026. The Los Angeles event aims to welcome 400 attendees and will continue the festival’s focus on discovery, education, and direct connection between consumers and producers.The festival is supported by a growing network of regional and industry partners. Lodi Wine and Travel Paso are participating partners in both the San Jose and Los Angeles events, reflecting a shared commitment to highlighting California’s diverse wine regions. VinoTastr also joins both events, offering an interactive way for attendees to better understand their taste preferences and explore wines that suit their palate.Founded in 2024, the Festival of Undiscovered Grapes has quickly gained national recognition for its unique focus, educational approach, and consumer-friendly ordering model. The festival brings together winemakers, educators, and wine-curious consumers to celebrate California’s depth beyond the familiar and encourage a more adventurous approach to wine discovery.Tickets and additional information for the Los Angeles festival are available at:About the Festival of Undiscovered GrapesThe Festival of Undiscovered Grapes is a curated wine festival dedicated to showcasing California wines made from lesser-known and underrepresented grape varieties. Through direct winery interaction, education, and simplified purchasing, the festival invites consumers to explore the breadth of California wine beyond the mainstream.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.