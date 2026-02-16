The Coligny Beach Murders By Frank Lazarus Takes Detectives Brown And McNeil Into A Dark Lowcountry Conspiracy

The Coligny Beach Murders (A Brown and McNeil Murder Mystery) by Frank Lazarus

The seventh installment in the Brown & McNeil Mystery series blends suspense, tension, & political intrigue against the haunting backdrop of Hilton Head Island.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Lazarus returns with The Coligny Beach Murders, the gripping seventh entry in the Brown and McNeil Murder Mystery series. In this latest installment, Philadelphia Detective Vernon Brown and his longtime friend James McNeil trade city streets for a promised peaceful getaway on Hilton Head Island, only to find themselves drawn into a chilling investigation that threatens to expose dangerous secrets.

What begins as a relaxing May vacation with their wives, Ronnie and Linda, quickly unravels when Brown and McNeil encounter a crowd gathered around a body on the sand. The victim is the third young Black teenager murdered under suspicious circumstances, and authorities suspect the involvement of a shadowy hate group operating in the region. Though out of his jurisdiction and determined to remain on the sidelines, Brown soon realizes that justice does not pause for vacation.

As events escalate and danger edges closer to those he cares about, Brown and McNeil are pulled into the heart of the investigation. Their search for answers leads them beyond the sunlit beaches and manicured golf courses into the shadowed underbelly of Hilton Head’s Lowcountry. There, they uncover a troubling web of corruption involving influential politicians and powerful businessmen working behind the scenes.

Over the course of thirty tense days, the detectives confront both the beauty and the brutality hidden beneath the island’s polished exterior. Lazarus skillfully contrasts the idyllic setting with the stark realities of prejudice, greed, and ambition, crafting a narrative that is as socially aware as it is suspenseful. The investigation challenges Brown and McNeil not only professionally, but personally, as they navigate unfamiliar territory far from their Philadelphia roots.

Known for sharp dialogue and richly drawn characters, Lazarus once again delivers a fast paced mystery grounded in strong relationships and moral conviction. The Coligny Beach Murders expands the series’ scope while maintaining the camaraderie and determination that have defined Brown and McNeil from the beginning.

Frank Lazarus is the author of the acclaimed Brown and McNeil Mystery series, known for blending compelling crime narratives with timely social themes. Through vivid settings and complex investigations, he continues to captivate readers who appreciate character driven suspense.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/eo2XrtX

