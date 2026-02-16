Title Barrier Launches Defense Plan to Prevent Property Fraud Before It Happens

Title Barrier's Defense Plan creates a protective barrier around your property by recording legal notices in county land records that require owner verification before any transaction can proceed.

Recorded legal notices block title theft, owner impersonation, and unauthorized transfers by requiring owner verification first.

We built the Defense Plan on a simple idea: verify the actual owner before any transaction goes through. Stop it before the damage is done.” — Mo Ayadi, Founder, Title Barrier LLC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title Barrier LLC announced the launch of its Defense Plan, a property fraud protection service designed to prevent unauthorized property transfers by recording legal notices directly in county land records.Most monitoring services on the market today alert property owners after suspicious activity has already been detected. The Defense Plan takes a different approach. Instead of reacting to fraud, the service records notices in the official county records where a property is located, establishing a verification requirement that must be met by the property owner before any transfer or encumbrance can move forward.Property fraud, including title theft, deed fraud, and owner impersonation, has become a growing concern across the United States. According to the FBI's 2024 Internet Crime Report , total cybercrime losses reached $16.6 billion, with real estate transactions frequently targeted through forged documents, stolen identities, and fraudulent wire transfers. Criminals exploit gaps in the property records system to transfer ownership or take out loans against homes without the owner ever knowing.The fundamental vulnerability in the property records system is that the only thing linking a homeowner to their property is a name on a document. There is no built-in identity verification at the county level. With the rise of AI generated fake IDs, deepfake audio, and synthetic identities, impersonating a property owner has never been easier. Once a forged deed is filed, it gets recorded without question in most counties. The Defense Plan addresses this gap by adding a verification layer that did not previously exist."The problem with most property fraud protection is that it's reactive. You find out something went wrong after the fact," said Mo Ayadi, founder of Title Barrier. "We built the Defense Plan on a simple idea: put a recorded notice in the county land records so that any transaction has to be verified by the actual owner before it can go through. Stop it before the damage is done."The Defense Plan works through two layers of protection. The first layer provides continuous monitoring of online real estate listings and public records for unauthorized activity involving a protected property. The second and more critical layer involves recording legal notices in the county land records that put title companies, lenders, and closing agents on notice that the property owner requires direct verification before any transaction can be completed.Each protected property is assigned a dedicated verification page on titlebarrier.com , accessible through a unique QR code. The page displays a public activity history and includes an owner authorization system where the property owner can confirm or deny any pending transaction. This creates a documented chain of authorization that closing professionals can reference during the transaction process.Think of it as two-factor authentication for your home. Just like a bank requires a second verification step before approving a transaction, the Defense Plan requires the property owner to confirm their identity before any sale, refinance, or transfer can proceed.The service is currently available nationwide. Property owners, real estate professionals, title companies, and attorneys can learn more about how the Defense Plan works at titlebarrier.com.Title Barrier provides monitoring and legal defense services built to protect property owners from title theft, deed fraud, and owner impersonation. For more information, visit titlebarrier.com.

