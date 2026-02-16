The People’s Chamber of Commerce Launches Free AI Grant Finder to Support Small Businesses and Nonprofits

Free AI Grant Finder launched to help entrepreneurs and nonprofits identify funding opportunities and prepare stronger grant applications at no cost.

Entrepreneurs should not be locked out of funding because the process feels overwhelming. This tool gives structure, clarity, and real next steps.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Chamber of Commerce (TPCOC), a nonprofit business and economic leadership organization, has officially launched a free AI Grant Finder Tool designed to help entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders prepare for funding opportunities.The AI Grant Finder provides structured guidance to small business owners and nonprofit organizations seeking grants, capital, and funding resources. The tool walks users through a step by step intake process to assess readiness, clarify funding goals, and generate structured proposal drafts aligned with grant application requirements.TPCOC developed the tool as part of its broader mission to strengthen economic opportunity and reduce barriers that prevent entrepreneurs from accessing capital.“Our focus is to provide free, practical resources that help business owners move forward without cost becoming a barrier to success,” said Sharifah Hardie, Founder of The People’s Chamber of Commerce. “Many entrepreneurs feel overwhelmed by the grant process. This tool provides structure, clarity, and actionable next steps.”The AI Grant Finder does not guarantee funding approval. Instead, it provides educational guidance, structured preparation tools, and strategic recommendations to help organizations improve their competitiveness when applying for grants.The tool is available at no cost and can be accessed through The People’s Chamber website at:The AI Grant Finder is provided as a free public resource. Individuals, organizations, financial institutions, and community leaders who believe in expanding access to capital for entrepreneurs are invited to support The People’s Chamber of Commerce through donations or sponsorship partnerships to help sustain and expand these free initiatives.Support the initiative at: https://givebutter.com/peoples-chamber-of-commerce The People’s Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit business, economic, and civic leadership institution created to support people first. Through networking events, workforce growth initiatives, entrepreneurship development, and financial empowerment programming, TPCOC works to build collaborative economic infrastructure that benefits individuals, families, and communities.For media inquiries, partnerships, or additional information, visit: https://www.PeoplesChamber.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.