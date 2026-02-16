How Humanity’s Swift Successes Cause Its Ills Introduces A Groundbreaking Theory On Brain Dysfunction & Modern Crisis

HOW HUMANITY'S SWIFT SUCCESSES ARE CAUSING ITS ILLS: IS OUR DEMISE IMMINENT? The causes are the informational overload and our evolutionary driver. The solution is Salveo Essencia.

A physician introduces a provocative theory linking informational overload and evolutionary mismatch to modern disease and global instability.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In How Humanity’s Swift Successes Are Causing Its Ills: Is Our Demise Imminent?, Wahid Antoine Beserini, MD, FACC, presents a sweeping and thought-provoking examination of the modern human condition. Drawing from his medical background and interdisciplinary research, Dr. Beserini argues that humanity’s rapid technological and societal advancements have outpaced the brain’s evolutionary design, creating a dangerous imbalance at the root of many contemporary ills.

Dr. Beserini proposes that for hundreds of thousands of years, human brain evolution prioritized heightened sensory awareness to detect and respond to threats. While sensory capacity expanded dramatically, cognitive processing capacity remained comparatively limited. Today, in an era defined by constant digital stimulation and relentless information flow, this mismatch has reached critical proportions. According to the author, chronic informational overload triggers persistent stress responses that gradually erode Physiological neuronal functions, leading to pathological outcomes.

Central to the book’s framework is the concept of Temporal Order Recognition Memory, referred to as TORM. This vital function organizes memory patterns and enables efficient decision-making. Dr. Beserini asserts that sustained stress and resultant substrate depletion disrupt TORM, intime initiating a cascade of dysfunction that may manifest as anxiety, maladaptive behaviors, and eventually physical disease. He contends that anxiety manifestations always precede all maladies, signaling an early imbalance in the brain’s intricate network.

As a solution, Dr. Beserini introduces Salveo Essencia, a principle-based approach focused on preserving essential brain functions. Rooted in the principle of maintaining balance between sensory and processing brain resources, Salveo Essencia emphasizes early identification of TORM dysfunction and continuous monitoring through an efficient biofeedback loop. The goal is prevention rather than treatment, restoring neurological function before permanent dysfunction takes hold.

Blending neuroscience, evolutionary theory, quantum physics, and philosophical reflection, How Humanity’s Swift Successes Are Causing Its Ills challenges readers to reconsider the hidden costs of progress. It calls for advancing medicine into the quantum world of elementary particles and their quantum laws, as a basis for renewed attention to balance and the preservation of cognitive integrity in an increasingly overstimulated world.

Dr. Beserini has highlighted the history of medicine and how modern medicine has deviated from the original goal of managing the whole individual rather than separate diseases.

