The Last Viracocha Fuses Andean Myth And Modern Crisis In A High-Stakes Thriller About Humanity’s Survival

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Douglas Schofield presents The Last Viracocha, a propulsive novel that combines ancient Incan legend with the stark realities of a world in peril. Originally released in December 2024, the book has continued to draw attention for its timely exploration of environmental collapse, geopolitical instability, and the enduring relevance of ancient wisdom. The book has already earned an impressive 98% five-star rating on Amazon, reinforcing Schofield’s growing reputation for intelligent, high-stakes storytelling.

Set against a backdrop of environmental collapse and geopolitical instability, the story follows an ambitious archaeologist whose expedition uncovers buried truths, violent enemies, and a lineage tied to a prophecy that could reshape the fate of humanity.

In Andean mythology, the Viracocha were revered as the creators of civilization. They were said to have risen from Lake Titicaca during a time of darkness, wandering as teachers of sustainable forestry and agriculture before vanishing into the western sky. Prophecy insisted they would return in a time of great trouble. Schofield reimagines that legend in an era marked by runaway global warming, poisoned oceans, killer storms, massive wildfires, floods, droughts, and wars that threaten to push the world beyond recovery.

At the center of the story is archaeologist Eve Barcelon, a brilliant scholar driven by discipline and control. Raised largely by her mother and shaped by the emotional distance of a frequently absent father, Eve channels her pain into relentless academic focus. Her intellect propels her to rapid success, earning a doctorate and assistant professorship at Harvard University by her early twenties. Yet even as she cares deeply about the planet’s unraveling, she feels powerless to create meaningful change alone.

That changes when a mysterious philanthropic organization approaches her with an extraordinary opportunity: lead an expedition to the newly discovered ruins of an ancient Mayan city. What begins as a career-defining assignment quickly becomes a violent and global journey stretching from Belize to the high Andes of Peru, with enemies closing in from every direction.

Schofield’s narrative balances intellectual depth with relentless suspense, exploring themes of legacy, responsibility, and survival in a world that has ignored warning signs for too long. Through Eve’s transformation, The Last Viracocha asks whether knowledge alone can save humanity, or whether courage, sacrifice, and ancient wisdom are equally essential.

The Last Viracocha marks Schofield’s sixth novel. Beyond his latest release, two of his earlier works have drawn the interest of prominent Hollywood producers, including a former Chairman of Paramount Pictures and former President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Active discussions are currently underway regarding potential adaptations. One of those novels, Time of Departure, was published by Macmillan, while Succession was published by a British publishing house and has since evolved into a screenplay now titled Falling Reign.

