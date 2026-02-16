ENVENTION, LLC RECEIVES 2025 HIRE VETS MEDALLION AWARD FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Department of Labor has recognized ENVENTION , LLC as one of the record-breaking 887 recipients of the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. ENVENTION earned the Gold Medallion after applying earlier in 2025. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Award Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.Matt Keechi, an Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Subject Matter Expert (SME), had this to share about ENVENTION’s commitment to Veterans: "I retired from the Army after nearly 22 years, and as is typical for most transitioning from service, the unknown landscape without the military structure and familiarity is terrifying. ENVENTION was exceptional in alleviating those stresses through constant communication, genuine feedback to answer what many would consider to be silly questions, and an incredible sense of belonging within the organization - even during the interview process.“There was no honeymoon phase, or if there was, I'm still in it. ENVENTION has an insatiable desire to support Warfighter needs and has deep-rooted connections to the Soldier using the software they develop and refine on a daily basis. It's easy to fit in as a Veteran here because they speak the same language and have the same core values that made military service enjoyable and unique. Additionally, ENVENTION takes incredible strides to ensure not only the Veterans within the organization are taken care of, but the community of Veterans as well. Monetary donations are one way they contribute but it isn't the most meaningful - it's the consistent and ever-present mindset to take care of those that provide, or have provided, our Nation's freedoms. I can't imagine landing in a better spot as an Army Veteran than where I am now. I know that I'm valued, I've been placed in a position to contribute to problems meaningfully, and I have a voice in the company. I couldn't be more proud to be aligned with an organization of this stature."Fellow ENVENTION Systems Engineer Christian Vegerita shares the sentiment. “I'm not a recent transition, but have been with many companies since my Navy days. I can truly say ENVENTION truly goes above and beyond to support and celebrate veterans, creating an environment where service is honored and appreciated. As a veteran, this commitment feels heartwarming and welcoming, making me proud to be part of the team. ENVENTION's dedication fosters a sense of belonging that turns the company into more than just a workplace, it feels like family.ENVENTION joins 886 other companies from 48 states, plus the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.Recipients of the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. Over 2,200 employers have earned a total of 5,371 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards since 2019.About ENVENTIONENVENTION, LLC was founded in 2010 by two friends and colleagues working together as software leads and architects for the Patriot Tactical Command System (TCS) and Battery Command Post (BCP) program. The employees of enVention have decades of experience developing technologies used by the U.S. Air and Missile defense community and its Allies across the globe. Since its inception, the company has won multiple national and local awards while expanding to support several prominent DoD programs with a host of products and services. The company’s corporate culture strongly focuses on delivering innovative technologies to its customers and end users. One of their corporate values is “We do it right because we’re part of the fight” – a testament to the motivation driving their teams. To learn more, visit https://en-vention.com About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2026. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold. To learn more, visit https://www.hirevets.gov/

