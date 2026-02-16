Sports Nutrition Market Growth Driven by Performance Trends, Rising Participation Fuels Billion-Dollar Expansion by 2030

The Business Research Company's Sports Nutrition Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sports nutrition market has seen remarkable expansion recently, driven by growing interest in fitness and athletic performance across the globe. As awareness about specialized nutrition for athletes rises, this sector is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, and regional outlook shaping the future of sports nutrition.

Forecasted Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Sports Nutrition Market
The sports nutrition market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $47.7 billion in 2025 to $52.76 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This historical surge is largely due to increased participation in fitness and sports activities, heightened awareness around performance-enhancing nutrition, a growing gym culture, the rising influence of professional athletes, and wider availability of specialized sports nutrition products.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand swiftly, reaching $79.57 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8%. This growth will be propelled by a rising demand for personalized and functional nutrition, the expansion of e-commerce platforms for sports nutrition, a stronger emphasis on holistic wellness, increasing adoption by lifestyle users, and ongoing innovation in ingredient formulations. Key trends anticipated during this period include a growing preference for personalized sports nutrition products, clean-label and natural ingredients, plant-based options, ready-to-drink performance beverages, and formulations focused on recovery and endurance.

Understanding Sports Nutrition and Its Role in Athletic Performance
Sports nutrition is a specialized area within sports medicine focused on helping athletes maintain optimal physical condition before, during, and after exercise to achieve peak performance. Research continues to explore various nutrients that may enhance athletic capabilities, particularly in high-intensity sports that involve repetitive exertion.

Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Global Sports Nutrition Market
One of the main drivers of growth in the sports nutrition market is the increasing participation in sports worldwide. Sports nutrition aims to support athletes’ skills such as strength, power, speed, and endurance, which require both proper physical training and the right nutritional support. This includes selecting high-quality foods and supplements essential for maximizing training effects. For instance, in October 2024, the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) reported that team sports participation in the US rose by approximately 11% in 2023 compared to 2022, adding nearly 8 million new participants. This surge in sports engagement is expected to continue boosting demand for sports nutrition products.

Regional Market Dominance and Growth Opportunities in Sports Nutrition
In 2025, North America held the largest share of the sports nutrition market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and opportunities.

