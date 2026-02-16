Indie Author Magazine Assumes Leadership of Wide For The Win Community

Wide for the Win Community Encompasses 23,000 Indie Authors Taking Charge of their Careers Wide for the Win Logo

The 23,000-member community for non-exclusive indie authors joins Athenia Creative's ecosystem with new resources and platform upgrades.

Our goal is simple: to protect what makes Wide For The Win unique, provide additional resources, and ensure the community continues to flourish.” — Chelle Honiker, Publisher, Indie Author Magazine

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wide For The Win , the indie author community serving more than 23,000 authors worldwide through its Facebook group, educational resources, and online courses, has a new home. Athenia Creative Services, publisher of Indie Author Magazine , has assumed leadership of the community after founder Erin Wright stepped down to focus on her graduate studies and writing career.Wide For The Win was founded to support authors who choose to publish "wide" — distributing across multiple retailers and markets rather than exclusively through a single platform. Since its Facebook group launched in 2019, the community has become a trusted space for authors to share knowledge, strategies, and support as they build readership beyond Amazon."Erin built something truly special — a space where authors help each other succeed on their own terms," said Chelle Honiker, Managing Partner of Athenia Creative Services and publisher of Indie Author Magazine. "Our goal is simple: to protect what makes Wide For The Win unique, provide additional resources, and ensure the community continues to flourish for years to come."Under Athenia Creative's leadership, Wide For The Win's existing board of directors has transitioned into an advisory committee. Members maintain full access to the Wide For The Win site, community, and existing materials. Community members also receive complimentary subscriptions to Indie Author Magazine and Indie Author Training , Athenia Creative's education platform.The transition extends Wide For The Win's reach through Athenia Creative's connected ecosystem, which includes Indie Author Magazine, Indie Author Training, Direct2Readers, Author Automations, and StorytellerOS. Wide For The Win has also migrated to FluentCommunity, the same campus platform used by Indie Author Training, giving members a consistent experience across both properties.For authors interested in wide publishing strategies, the community is free to join at wideforthewin.com.

