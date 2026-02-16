Sake Market to Reach USD Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Alcohol Consumption & Premium Beverage Innovation

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sake market has seen notable growth in recent years, fueled by both tradition and evolving consumer preferences. With increasing international interest and diversification within the category, the sake industry is set to maintain its upward trajectory in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key factors shaping this unique alcoholic beverage sector.

Sake Market Size and Growth Forecast for 2026

The sake market has expanded significantly, reaching $10.16 billion in 2025 and projected to grow to $10.69 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to sake’s deep cultural roots in Japan, well-established domestic consumption habits, the passing down of traditional brewing methods, stable rice production used in brewing, and the development of on-premise consumption venues such as bars and restaurants.

Looking ahead, the sake market is expected to experience strong momentum, increasing to $13.22 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%. Several factors will drive this growth, including rising global enthusiasm for Japanese cuisine, expanding demand for premium alcoholic beverages, increased sake exports to Western markets, growing emphasis on brand storytelling, and innovations in sake flavor profiles. Key trends expected to influence the market include premiumization of classic sake types, higher demand for craft and artisanal varieties, popularity of flavored and infused sake options, broader international consumption, and a renewed focus on authentic brewing techniques.

Understanding Sake and Its Composition

Sake is a traditional Japanese alcoholic drink made by fermenting rice. It is typically a light-colored and sweet beverage, noncarbonated, with an alcohol content between 14 and 16 percent. The production of sake involves carefully selected rice strains that are milled to remove the outer layers, reducing the grain to 50% to 70% of its original size. Alongside rice, water and koji mold (Aspergillus oryzae) are essential ingredients, with the mold converting rice starch into fermentable sugars during the brewing process.

Key Factors Contributing to Sake Market Growth

A significant driver behind the sake market expansion is the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages worldwide. Alcohol, produced through the fermentation of sugars, is widely enjoyed as a recreational drink. Rising alcohol consumption is influenced by societal attitudes, marketing efforts, and lifestyle changes. This overall growth in alcohol intake has positively impacted the sake market by drawing attention to traditional Japanese rice wine among both domestic and international consumers. For example, in November 2025, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported that average alcohol consumption in OECD countries reached 8.5 liters of pure alcohol per person in 2023, with some member nations surpassing 11.5 liters. This upward trend in alcohol consumption supports the sake market's ongoing growth.

Leading Region in the Sake Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share within the sake market. The comprehensive regional analysis of this market includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics.

