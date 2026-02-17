Young Singapore Artist Returns to Historic Paris Salon for Second Consecutive Year

“The Girl Who Paints Her Soul” (2026), graphite self-portrait by Aaradhya Sunder, exhibited at Art Capital Paris, Salon des Artistes Français. "The Eye of Nature" – A surrealist masterpiece by 11-year-old Aaradhya, showcased at Art Capital Paris 2025, Salon des Artistes Français.

Institutionally recognized at Art Capital Paris, her work reflects structured formation and global artistic continuity.

At eleven, she already possesses an acute awareness of the future of the Earth. The work reveals rare symbolic maturity and compositional depth.” — Alain Bazard, President, Salon des Artistes Français Sections

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a cultural landscape increasingly defined by long-term investment in the arts, the trajectory of twelve-year-old Singapore-based artist Aaradhya Sunder reflects institutional validation rather than momentary visibility.Following her jury-led selection in 2025, she returns in 2026 to Art Capital Paris within the historic Salon des Artistes Français , founded in 1667. The Salon remains one of Europe’s most formally structured exhibition platforms.Her 2025 painting The Eye of Tomorrow (also known as The Eye of Nature) received a written evaluation from Alain Bazard, President of the Painting, Drawing, Digital Art and Tapestry Sections of the Salon. He described the work as demonstrating “a particularly acute awareness of the future of the Earth,” highlighting its symbolic maturity and compositional depth.The recognition was analytical rather than celebratory.During the four-day exhibition at the Grand Palais Éphémère featuring more than 3,000 artists from over forty countries, she was formally acknowledged by Bruno Madelaine, President of Art Capital Paris. Her inclusion in the official catalogue and exhibition record marks documented institutional participation.In 2026, she returns with a graphite self-portrait titled The Girl Who Paints Her Soul, signaling a shift from environmental allegory toward psychological interiority. The work emphasizes structure, restraint, and disciplined draftsmanship.In Paris, she is presented by Galerie Linda Farrell, placing her participation within a professional curatorial framework.Her primary artistic formation continues at Little Artists Art Studio in Singapore, known for structured skill-building and conceptual rigor. Her broader educational trajectory includes structured study connections to the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), Singapore’s oldest arts institution.She completed her early schooling from kindergarten through Grade 1 at the German School New Delhi (Deutsche Schule New Delhi – DSND), operating under the auspices of the German Embassy.In markets where cultural infrastructure is expanding at unprecedented scale, sustained institutional recognition across continents remains a defining metric of artistic credibility.

