CareHub Launches AI-Powered Compliance Platform Built Specifically for DD Residential Providers

LYNDHURST, VA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSPlife Collaborative Group today announced the launch of CareHub , the first compliance management platform designed exclusively for developmental disability service providers. Purpose-built for residential services, community engagement, day support, respite care, and any DD service requiring medication administration, documentation, and compliance tracking, CareHub delivers comprehensive tools with AI-powered intelligence and continuous platform improvements.The developmental disability sector has long relied on generic healthcare software that doesn't understand DD-specific workflows and regulations. CareHub eliminates this gap with features developed specifically for providers serving individuals with developmental disabilities across all service models. "DD service providers deserve software built for their reality," said Dana Kiser, CEO of DSPlife Collaborative Group. "Whether you're running group homes, day programs, community engagement services, or respite care, CareHub understands your compliance requirements and continuously evolves to meet your needs."CareHub provides complete compliance management tools designed for diverse DD service delivery. The digital Medication Administration Record (MAR) enables accurate medication tracking with administration verification, automated reminders, and comprehensive documentation across all settings. The Smart Medication Side Effects report automatically analyzes entered medications to identify potential concerns before they impact individuals. Person-Centered Planning tools streamline the entire planning process with electronic signatures, eliminating paper chasing and enabling efficient plan development and updates.Face sheets provide customizable individual information with optional photo display on reports, giving staff quick access to essential details. Geolocation verification confirms staff presence during scheduled shifts, addressing critical accountability requirements across residential, community engagement, and mobile service delivery. Document management tracks certifications, training records, licensing documents, and regulatory files with automated expiration alerts, ensuring compliance across all programs and locations.The incident reporting system captures detailed information while the Quality Improvement Dashboard uses AI to analyze trends and patterns across services, enabling administrators to identify systemic issues and implement preventive measures organization-wide. Smart Rephrase helps Direct Support Professionals document incidents clearly and professionally, improving report quality while reducing documentation anxiety. Progress notes and service documentation tools enable staff to record daily activities, community engagement outcomes, skill development, and individual progress.User management tools allow administrators to efficiently control access, assign roles, and manage team members across all program types. Audit collaboration features enable state auditors and quality assurance teams to access documentation seamlessly. The comprehensive Guides section provides step-by-step instructions for administrators, Direct Support Professionals, and auditors, ensuring everyone can navigate CareHub confidently from day one.CareHub delivers ongoing platform improvements through continuous updates announced via an integrated changelog. Recent enhancements include the Quality Improvement Dashboard, Smart Rephrase AI functionality, and improved audit workflows. Providers automatically receive new features without disruption to their operations. "We don't just release software and walk away," Kiser emphasized. "CareHub evolves continuously based on provider feedback, regulatory changes, and emerging best practices."CareHub's interface prioritizes usability for Direct Support Professionals across all settings. Mobile-optimized forms, intuitive navigation, and guided workflows work seamlessly on smartphones, tablets, and computers, meeting DSPs where they actually work. Features are designed to reduce training time, minimize errors, and make documentation efficient.CareHub serves providers across diverse service delivery models including residential services such as group homes, sponsored residential, and host homes, as well as community engagement programs, day support services, respite care, and any DD waiver-funded services requiring MAR administration, progress notes, and compliance documentation.CareHub offers straightforward subscription pricing for organizations of all sizes. Subscriptions include all features, continuous updates, dedicated customer support, and comprehensive training resources, helping organizations maximize their investment from day one.CareHub is available immediately at carehub. mydsplife.com . DD service providers can schedule personalized demonstrations to see how CareHub transforms compliance management and enables focus on supporting individuals with developmental disabilities to live fulfilling lives.DSPlife Collaborative Group develops purpose-built technology solutions for the developmental disability services sector. Founded by professionals with direct experience in DD services, DSPlife Collaborative Group creates continuously evolving tools that make compliance management efficient and effective across all service settings. Learn more about DSPlife Collaborative Group and explore additional resources at mydsplife.com.

